Start off with Nazareth

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) NAZARETH has blinkers on and could hold off stable companion (4) THEATRE OF DREAMS, who starts slowly.

(5) NU BELL shouldn't be far off.

(2) REGARDS TO ALL found problems in her last start. She could get into the picture.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) FISTS OF FIRE has been gelded and will be at peak fitness for this assignment.

(1) CURIOUS will try and lead from the get-go.

(5) BINGWA wasn't disgraced on debut and will be thereabouts at the finish.

(11) PLAYBOY PRINCE is starting to show and can be supported.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(2) SECRET GLIDER has improved and gets the nod in this wide-open race.

(3) BRAVESTARR has form but needs to get lucky from a wide draw. Can be coupled with Secret Glider for a quinella.

(9) HOUSE MASTER showed improvement last start.

(5) CHAMPINGATTHEBIT could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) GAL GADOT, (2) SERENITY, (3) COTOPAXI and (9) HOPE FOR MILLIONS cannot be separated on form. The betting could be the best guide in what appears to be a wide-open affair.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(5) TRICKY BUSINESS improved after a rest and, with a good draw, could win.

(2) GREAT ESTEEM ran on over this trip last time out. Big chance.

(1) ROMANTIC ERA and (4) GREY STREET shouldn't be far behind. Both are in good condition.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(3) ODD ROB,(7) GOLD GRIFFIN, (11) DANCE CLASS, (14) PALACE GREEN and (8) AFRICAN ADVENTURE are in good form. The luck in the running could be the decider.

(1) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN is holding form. A big danger.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) ELUSIVE FORCE has done well in her post-maiden runs and could chalk up a second win.

(4) KAPAMA is running well and should be in the picture again.

(5) TARGARYEN QUEEN is running close-up and should make the quartet.

(6) LOUVAIN could be found wanting in the latter stages.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(7) CATEGORY FOUR, (1) WHIPPING BOY (not striding out last start) and (10) FLORIBUNDA (looks good on her penultimate effort) should be fighting out the finish.

(5) WAQAAS can never be ignored but this could be a touch on the sharp side.

(2) DARK TIDE comes off a maiden win.

(6) VARIMAX enjoys this track. Warrants respect.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) SOUL OF WIT has drawn well. Could chalk up a deserved second victory.

(6) PERSICA has won both her starts over the shorter trip. She could stay the extra 200m.

(1) HEART OF A LEGEND has a handy claim and could get into the action.

Others are capable of upsetting.