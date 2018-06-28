Start the night with an Epic Dream

RACE 1 (1600M)

(5) EPIC DREAM lacked late acceleration in his second start but is crying out for the longer distance and should contest the finish. Can easily win this.

(2) DROP KICK is at peak fitness and won't go down without a fight.

(10) SILKEN PRINCE was runner-up in both starts to date.

(9) SENOR LIZARD could be better without blinkers but cannot be ignored.

(4) ELECTROMAGNETIC has blinkers on.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) PRETTY BORDER showed improvement over the mile and, if ridden similarly, should be right there.

(7) REHAANA LASS needed her last run and is capable of improvement. One to consider.

(5) FAVOURITE MODEL shouldn't be far off on collateral form.

(1) ABELIE and (8) SHE'S TAILOR MADE are capable of getting into the mix.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(11) RAGOON needed her last outing and should be hard to peg back in this field.

(1) READY TO STRIKE comes off a short rest and could chase her home.

(3) SAKURA looked dangerous in her run after a rest but went wrong. Watch for a better showing.

(2) GOOD LORD PADMORE, (6) NATIONAL AIM and (7) GAELEBALE could make up quartets.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1)STORMBORNE THUNDER looks to have most scope for improvement.

(3) PIN UP FOLD has been tested over this trip and wasn't disgraced.

(4) BANANA REPUBLIC and (2) CHARITY QUEEN should see it out.

(5) LANA TURNER as well as (6) CANDELA could earn.

(9) LITTLE TOKOYO has also done it but is erratic.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) SPRING BREEZE is back over the minimum trip and must be respected.

(4) LEVI LADY is holding form and can never be ignored.

(7) SWELL TIME looks above average and could go in again.

(1) CARMALITA is honest and could just need it.

(5) OPERA is never far back and could feature.

(3) DRUM FIRE needed her last outing and should do better. Others looking for money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) LORD SILVERIO is on the up. He could prefer further but is nicely weighted.

(1) MAMBO SYMPHONY claims 4kg and could turn it around with (3) JIKA.

(2) ALSSAKHRA and (8) BUSH PILOT are best over a mile and either could win it.

(7) QUERARI VIKING and (12) FRONT RANK are not out of it and warrant inclusion.

(6) MISS BULSARA could need the run but, if in the mood, she could produce a show.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) TORTOLA has been threatening for a while now and deserves her victory.

(4) LALIA is a filly who bears watching. She is maturing now and will appreciate the distance.

(2) RUBIX and even (7) TRICIA have been runing into form and they too come into the picture.

(6) PETITE AIME and (3) SING AND DANCE are looking to take home minor money.

(11) KAPAMA is a youngster who can improve over the mile.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(4) DAWN FLIGHT is running well and could turn it around.

(3) EMPRESS VALLEY on 1kg better terms for a neck defeat and will toss in a big show in a race like this.

(7) LEOPARD LILY is having her peak run and has won over the distance. Definitely one for those quartet players.

(2) BEAUTIFUL SHAY is a strong front runner and could keep on for money. Another one who must go into those novelty bets.