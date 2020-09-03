Start right with Gilboa

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(8) GILBOA was backed in his second start and showed improvement in that run. He should enjoy the extra trip and looks the one to beat.

(4) MARS ROVER has worked well and should follow him home.

(1) QUATTRO PASSI, (7) DA ORANGE HORSE, (13) WOLFFS WORLD and newcomer (5) COUNT ALLEY could get into the frame.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(4) TUSCAN LIGHT needed her last run and deserves a victory. She should be thereabouts. However, she is coupled with (13) TOOCOOLFORSCHOOL, who appears to be the stable elect on riding engagements.

(1) INCOGNITO has again fared poorly in the draw, but has a definite money chance.

(2) VELD FLOWER, (9) LADY NICA, (10) LOUIS GEM, as well as stablemates (3) OLIVIA and (7) SWISS BANK could feature.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) BEFORE THE DAWN is honest. Despite a hefty 63kg on her back, she should run a good race.

(10) CLAREMORRIS receives 13kg from her and that could be telling over the last 200m.

(6) HERSTEL is highly thought of and is a danger, if she gets her act together.

(8) GLOWTORIA, (3) NAWAASI and (9) FLORENCE could get into the frame.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) ALL OF ME is ready to get back to winning ways.

(6) PALACE ASSEMBLY and stable companion (4) ISPHAN will be her biggest dangers in this sharp sprint.

(7) GALACTIC WARRIOR gets a 4kg weight allowance and that could be a huge advantage.

(1) VALBONNE was not striding out last time but has a big weight.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MASTER SUPREME is better than his last run and could turn it around.

(3) SHOGUN has less weight to carry and will be threatening.

(4) BERGERAC is sure to improve and could reverse form with (2) NORDIC REBEL,who shouldn't be far behind them.

(7) TREND MASTER is holding form and cannot be left out of calculations.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) PROSPECTOR has the most scope for improvement. He could chalk up a victory in this very competitive race.

(11) DOGLIOTTI was well beaten by Prospector when on debut but the latter could just need it.

(2) DARK TIDE is holding honest form and must be respected.

(3) LORD MELBOURNE is a stablemate of Dark Tide and is better than his last run. Cannot be ignored.

(5) NORLAND and (10) WHIPPING BOY could earn cheques.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) SUN GIANT looks the one with most scope for improvement. He gets the nod in what looks like a difficult race.

(2) OUT OF THE RAINBOW has a chance if he can confirm his latest performance, which yielded a fourth.

The same applies for (8) SECRET DYNASTY, who has drawn pole position.

(10) IN THE GAME has a shout if he is in the right mood. Must be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (2,600M)

(5) THE SASH came off a break to run a strong race. He could be the way to go.

(1) LITTLEWOOD was beaten by The Sash but has a 1kg weight difference. It could get close between them.

(9) PUCKER UP held form but could find it tough beating The Sash and Littlewood.

(2) PLUM FIELD is never far behind and could get into the picture.

(6) NABEELA comes off a maiden win but could enjoy the extra distance.