Start winning with Bellaciao

Hooga Net giving jockey Nooresh Juglall the first of his three trial winners at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) BELLA CIAO was not striding out when needing the run badly last time out but could improve heaps. She has the form to score.

(13) MAMBO MODEL comes off a rest and, even though may not be fully fit, could come up with a big show.

(3) OUTSIDE EDGE sports blinkers now and shouldn't be far behind.

(2) NORLAND could keep going this time.

Look for improvement from (8) JIMMY SHOES and (11) MAWJOOD.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) PACHUCO runs on strongly and, if he gets going a bit earlier, should contest the finish.

(4) NEUF DE PAPE has an obvious chance on his penultimate run and could grab victory.

(7) SOVEREIGN REIGN runs well when just off them and, with a 4kg claim, could win it.

(1) KEANAN'S ROCK comes into the picture on the same line of form.

(12) HIDEAWAY is one of many looking for money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) WOTTAHOTTIE is taking his racing well and should give a bold showing in this field.

(1) CHANGING SEASONS and (11) BUBBLY REPLY should be right on top of him on current form.

(4) SAMMI MOOSA has a definite money chance but has yet to win over 1,400m.

(10) SABRE DANCE comes off a short rest and could flash up fresh.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) POORMANSLADY needed her last run and should be hard to peg back in this field.

(2) MILESENDE is running close-up and could be the danger to Poormanslady.

(4) CRUISEBERRY is improving with racing and could take home a cheque.

(3) GO FUGGI has disappointed but should be in the mix.

(7) OLD OAK has a shout if confirms her last run.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) ANCIENT SPIRIT just won her maiden last time out but is on the up and could follow up.

(1) MOSS GAS is in form and, with a 4kg claim, could complete a hat-trick.

(3) AN AIR TO SUCCESS finished just ahead of (2) PEPPERMINT TEA when they met last time out and could confirm that result again.

(12) ESPLORATORE is running close-up and could take home another cheque.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(2) THE ROCKET MAN renews rivalry with (1) SHENANIGANS and could confirm his superiority being racing fit.

(4) BOLD VIKING is in form and could go in again.

(7) WHEEL OF TIME has improved as a gelding.

(6) KREMLIN JUDGEMENT could enjoy the extra journey.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) ALBACORE is maturing nicely and could make it two wins from four starts.

(4) LORD SILVERIO is improving with racing and could follow up.

(3) DOUBLE TAP needed his last outing and could get into the action.

(7) SCOTLAND is finding form again and could get into the mix.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

(2) AWFAA comes off a rest after running downfield in the Guineas. He could resume winning ways.

(3) DRESSED TO IMPRESS won on debut. She should be thereabouts again.

(12) JAMRA and (10) LITTLEWOOD come off their rests and cannot be ignored.

(4) SEAL MY FATE, (8) TIGERLACE and (13) VANILLA ORCHID could make up quartets.