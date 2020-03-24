Start off on a winning note with Pucker Up

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) PUCKER UP has been threatening and should have a bright chance of escaping the maidens.

(8) APPLE MAGIC comes off a rest and, if ready, could go all the way.

(5) MAJESTY RHEA has drawn widest of all but can get into the mix.

(2) RIQAABY could get into the mix. Watch the form.

(1) ANATURA is doing better and warrants respect.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(9) URBAN OASIS finds problems and will try again but this time the blinkers are on.

(8) EXULTANT is running well and should be in the shake-up.

(2) CAERPHILLY improved last time and Raymond retains the ride.

(4) WESTERN VISION hasn't been far back in all her five starts to date.

(1) CHASING GREEN comes off a lengthy layoff and could need the run.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(2) PLUVIOPHILE was not striding out last time and deserves another chance, especially sporting blinkers.

(14) NORDIC QUEEN has Striker aboard from pole position and could be hard to catch.

(1) BARTHOLOMEUS has blinkers back on and could get into the mix.

(9) BARAK and (13) TAKE THE WORLD are talented newcomers but both have wide draws.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) CURVATION finished 3/4- lengths in front of (2) SUPER DUPER last time out, but the duo are set to fight it out again at this track.

(1) DAPHNE DU MAURIER wasn't far behind last start and could improve.

(13) BLOODLINE wasn't disgraced in open company last time and could get into the action.

(8) MACULATE should do better from pole position.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) PILLAROFTHEEARTH, (1) ISPHAN and (8) REBEL RENEGADE are all from Roy Magner's yard and any of them could win.

(2) KING OF DELTA comes off a rest after a hard-fought victory.

(5) ICE EATER races fresh from pole position.

(4) CALS CRUSH is finding form.

(6) CROWN GUARDIAN will be catching them late.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(5) ODEN will give them lengths at the start but always runs on strongly in the later stages.

(4) OLD MAN TYME is threatening and could surprise.

(2) CAPTAIN COURTEOUS prefers further but cannot be ruled out.

(7) CULTURE TRIP and (8) PIDGEON ROCK have won their only try over this track and trip.

(3) EPIC DREAM races before this. Worth monitoring.

(9) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR has ability but needs to find it. He can be tossed into those novelty bets.