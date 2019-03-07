State Trooper ready to salute

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) MILL QUEEN and (6) DIVE CAPTAIN were backed in their respective races on debut but had to settle for second. Both will come on and could fight it out.

(9) MAKARA and (10) MALTEZA could get into the frame. Watch newcomer (17) WAY OF THE WORLD.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) COMANECI wasn't disgraced in a Cape raid last time and if doesn't give too much start, could take honours.

(1) DANCING QUEEN and (5) LADY LEXINGTON finished together last time and it could get close again between them.

(2) LOUVAIN won not fancied in the betting on debut and has scope. Definitely a chance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(15) UNDISCOVERED GEM enjoyed the extra last time and could show the males who's the boss. She is an outstanding filly.

(1) EL SERENO disappointed last time but was not striding out. She returns after a rest and should be in the shake-up.

(2) MAHOGANY BOND has been close up in all four starts to date and should be thereabouts.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) JOSI DI NERO has been threatening and could get it right. She is coupled with (4) CAPE ASH who could just need the outing.

(3) BATED BREATH is improving nicely now and could make her presence felt.

(6) PETITE AIME is running close up and could get into the action.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) HAFLA comes off a rest and could take it.

(2) SAINTS ALIVE has met stronger fields but may not be at best yet.

(5) STATE STAR should be at peak fitness now which could give her the advantage.

(3) RUSTLING LEAF meets a lot stronger but is racing fit and could get into the frame.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(8) ROYAL ITALIAN (on a hat-trick) nabbed (1) NORDIC REBEL late last time but is 2.5kg worse off and could go either way here. This is a wide open race.

(3) JUBILEE LINE is looking for a hat-trick but could prefer the turn nowadays.

(9) NORLAND and (7) LONE SURVIVOR shouldn't be far off them.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(8) VISIGOTH comes off a rest but could chalk up his second win. He is coupled with (6) ELECTROMAGNETIC who gives start but will be at a peak fitness.

(9) BAAHIR should see out the extra if covered early.

(11) MANITOBA is running close up and shouldn't be far off.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) STATE TROOPER is holding form and could be the one they all have to beat.

(8) MYTHICAL BOLT is fast but needs to keep up in the gallop.

(2) POLAR ICE drops in distance but will be challenging late.

(5) WHITEHAVEN disappointed last time but should do better.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) COLOUR OF LIGHT hasn't been far off and could get lucky in a big field. Stable mate (9) VISUALITY forms a strong back up.

(1) TWELVE OAKS found trouble at the start last time and should run a lot better.

(11) FLORENCE wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden.