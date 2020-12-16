Stay on and you might Double The Fun

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) FREEDOM PARK has tired late in races over further, so could enjoy his first try at this trip.

(3) LEGAL DREAM also stopped late last time but will strip fitter for the run, so should have more to offer.

(4) WHAT A FLIGHT produced a career-best effort over track and trip recently and should have a role to play if building on that improvement.

(6) CIOLLUM'S DELIGHT need not be special to make a winning debut, so is worth a market check.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(12) VOICE NOTES attracted strong betting support on debut when second over course and distance. With natural improvement, she will prove hard to beat.

(5) VAL GARDENA has a money chance reverting to this trip, though a bigger threat is likely to come from (4) REGARDS TO ALL, who should improve on a pleasing local debut returning from a rest.

(1) LADY CATHERINE is the most experienced and boasts form strong enough to be a factor.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(12) JUAN CARLOS improved when stepped up to this trip at big odds last time. From an inside gate, he could represent good each-way value.

(16) WARRIOR is likely to improve stepped up in trip.

(1) DIRTY MARTINI, who has improved after gelding, was third last time despite excuses. He is well drawn and likely to improve over the extra.

(6) BEL PUNTO is drawn better and should enjoy the longer run-in.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SILVER SABRE went for home early and was collared only late in a similar contest on handicap debut. But he should be involved again if ridden with more restraint.

(2) FLOWER OF SAIGON and (3) MUSICAL GLITCH are consistent sorts, though riding arrangements suggest the latter is preferred.

(8) REGINA ISABELLA, (7) KUNMING and (4) SO FLAWLESS are improving last-start maiden winners who could also make their presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) OUR PRIZED JEWEL is progressive and highly regarded. She won her only start over this trip before a break, so should appreciate a return to this distance in her third run back.

(4) GIMME GIMME GIMME renews rivalry with Our Prized Jewel and is likely to pose a threat on these revised terms.

(7) SPRINGISINTHEAIR was touched off in a similar contest last time. She is likely to pose more of a threat with her in-form 2.5kg claimer retained for the ride.

(8) QUICKSTEP LADY and (9) ALFRED'S GIRL rarely run a bad race.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) READY STEADY GO is consistent but must concede weight to lightly raced, progressive sorts such as (4) SNOW REPORT and (9) MYHOPESANDDREAMS, who are in good form and on an upward trajectory.

(6) PHOTOCOPY does not know how to run a bad race and on recent form over this trip will be a factor.

(8) LIBERTY HALL has found form and consistency of late, so must also be considered racing off a lower mark.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) DOUBLE THE FUN is versatile. He ran third in a similar contest over this trip and is in good enough form to win this.

(9) ADIOS AMIGOS and (10) LEGITIMATE will not let him off too easily. They are the main threats and will run accordingly.

(4) JEAN'S MAN could get away if allowed a soft lead. But he could face competition from last-start winner (6) DOUBLE CHARGE who, like (7) FORT RED, could make his presence felt.