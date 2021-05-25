Stay close to Lady Catherine

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) SILENT OBSERVER found only one better last start. That was over this course and distance. She can go one better.

Watch the betting on newcomer (8) SURFER BABE.

(5) LADONNA MIA has some fair form and should contest the finish again.

(3) DERECHO disappointed last time when well-beaten on the turf. His best run was on this surface and he could finish in the money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) TARSUS has been very good over this course and distance. The short break from his last run will freshen him up nicely for this race.

(2) BLUE DUCHESS has got better with each run this season. She is unbeaten in five starts on this surface. This could be another win for her.

(4) WOLFGANG lacked the strong finish in his last two starts on turf. He seems better on the Polytrack and can contest the finish again.

(6) INTREPID TRAVELLER is course-and-distance suited and could finish in the money.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(3) BURNT HORIZON has improved with each run and is clearly ready to win.

(2) HIGHWAY STAR showed good improvement last time. That was only his second try with blinkers. He has a winning chance in this weak field.

(1) SLIGHTLY SPANISH is clearly better than his local debut would suggest. Watch for improvement with blinkers.

(4) KINGS FORT tends to lack the finish but could finish in the money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) ELUSIVE ZOE showed nice improvement on her local debut and must be included in all bets.

(8) WILD EARTH has not been reliable but has a winning chance.

(4) INBETWEEN DREAMS quickened nicely last time and should do better over this distance.

(1) QUEEN LOUISE is holding her form. From pole position, she has a winning chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) REACH FOR THE LINE stole a break to win easily last start. He can attempt those tactics again.

(2) CAPERNAUM likes the Polytrack and fought on gamely to score over 1,900m last start.

(3) MARY LEE has been at her most effective over this course and distance. She should be right there at the finish again.

(4) TURN IT UP HARVEY is unreliable but could earn some minor money.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) LADY CATHERINE has been very good over this course and distance in her last two starts. She looks the one to be with.

(7) ESCAPE TO VEGAS and (8) VALERIANA have been in very good form. They can contest the finish again.

(4) TALIA AL GHUL has been disappointing in her last two starts but is capable of a better performance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) REGIMENTAL has shown good improvement under the care of trainer Alan Greeff. He is looking for his fourth straight win. This course and distance holds no fear for him. He is the one to beat.

(2) VAR'S BOY is at his best over this course and distance. He should be right there at the finish again.

(3) WINGING IT is on the up. He needs to be considered.

(4) ALPHA PAPPA makes his local debut and the betting could be the best guide to his chances.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(3) NU BELL proved a disappointment last time but impressed when winning her penultimate start.

(4) RIMINI was not disgraced when fourth last time. She should do even better over this course and distance.

(5) NATURAL JADE is consistent and is not out of it.

(9) PARIS OPERA is improving and can pop up in the placing.