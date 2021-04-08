Stay with nice last-start winner Marigold Hotel

RACE 1 (1,200M)

After three consecutive seconds, (2) RETALLICK deservedly opened his account. He is trying an extra 200m but could keep on galloping.

(1) FISHER KING is improving with racing but is looking for a longer trip. He could grab them late.

(7) MITCH GOT HIS WISH started slowly on debut but flashed home for a nose second. Respect with 3kg less to shoulder.

(3) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES should give plenty of cheek.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) MARIGOLD HOTEL impressed when winning on debut. Although she is looking for further, she could go in again.

(1) BELLA CHICA pulled up fatigued last time but has yet to miss out on the money.

Likewise, stable companion (3) ON CUE, who has earned a cheque in all four starts.

(6) KWAZZI'S LADY found support on debut but was all at sea. She can only improve.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) AMBERGLO STAR has been threatening. She could get her just reward.

Stablemate (3) BEDOUIN BRIDE has not been far behind. She could get into the fight for honours.

Many are looking to improve, including (9) UNDERTHERADAR (blinkers on), (10) ALMALFI COAST (not running to potential) and (13) NITRO GIRL, who could enjoy the extra distance.

(2) WONDERFUL ROCK and (8) PARTY SONG are looking for the minor money.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(3) NIMCHA beat (2) JOHNNY HERO and (4) SELL HIGH last time by about three lengths, but they are 3kg better off.

(5) DON'T LOOK BACK drops in trip but is versatile and has a handy weight.

(6) APOLLO ROBBINS, who has beaten Sell High twice, is carrying bottom weight and could get into the action.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) CASH TIME is holding form but has a hefty 61.5kg to shoulder.

He gives three-year-olds (6) USHUAIA, (7) BOLD RESOLVE and (9) ORUS APOLLO between 7kg and 9.5kg, but they have yet to be tested over the marathon distance.

(3) MASTER AND MAN found form last time and could get involved.

(2) BARAK, (5) FRED and (8) AFRAAD could pull it off.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(11) LAGERTHA is consistent. She is searching for her second victory.

(2) SAMOA disappointed last time but could turn it around with (10) HEAR THE TRUMPET on 5.5kg better terms for a ½ length beating.

Topweight (1) CAERPHILLY has won fresh before. Respect.

(6) ZODIAC PRINCESS comes off a maiden win and could go on.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) HERSTEL won well on the Poly after a rest and could go on and win this.

(4) MAY QUEEN is in form but meets (6) GLOWTORIA on 6kg worse terms for a 13/4-length beating. It could get close.

Stable companions (1) ALL OF ME and (5) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS cannot be ignored.