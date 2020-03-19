STC adds Covid-19 measures

Racegoers at the parade ring at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji.

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) will introduce enhanced precautionary measures to achieve greater social distancing for its visitors at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji.

This is in addition to the existing measures already implemented since the Dorscon (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) level was raised to Orange, said the STC in a statement yesterday.

The enhanced precautionary measures, which will take effect from tomorrow, are as follows:

1. Visitors entering the racecourse will be directed to four segregated zones - Grandstand Level 1 North and South Zones, Level 3 and Level 4.

Visitors will not be allowed to move between the zones.

Directional signages will be available and the club's staff will guide visitors to their designated zones.

2. The club will limit the number of visitors entering the racecourse. Visitors will not be admitted to the racecourse when the limit is reached.

3. The club will open more counters to reduce queuing when placing bets and will operate alternate counters to further separate the distance between the queues to have more social distancing.

Visitors are also encouraged to use the self-betting kiosks which are located throughout both the North and South zones at Level 1 of the Grandstand.

4. Visitors at the racecourse will be reminded through signages, information display on screens and not to gather in large numbers or stand close to each other.

Adding that its top priority is the safety and well-being of its visitors, the STC said it would deploy roving ambassadors to encourage and remind visitors to be mindful of practising social distancing.

It also reminds all visitors to be socially responsible and observe good hygiene practices.

Visitors will not be allowed into the racecourse if they are unwell or are nursing or recovering from medical conditions such as fever, running nose and sore throat.

The statement said that, alternatively, Singapore Pools account holders can place their bets online and view live-streaming of races, in lieu of visiting the racecourse.

In light of the Covid-19 situation, the STC had earlier implemented temperature taking at entry points into the club, visitor declaration form for contact-tracing purposes and stepped-up cleaning of its premises to ensure the well-being of all visitors and staff.

The STC said it is committed to continue operating its business in a safe and responsible manner.