STC to host first International Jockeys Challenge

The Singapore Turf Club will play host to the first jockeys' series - the Premier Gateway International Jockeys Challenge - at Kranji on Sept 25, a Tuesday night meeting.

Organised by South Africa's Phumelela Gaming & Leisure and Tabcorp, together with their international subsidiary Premier Gateway International (PGI), the event will showcase four riding teams hailing from Asia, South Africa, United Kingdom and Australia.

Each team will comprise three of their best jockeys who will do battle in four selected races on the night card.

The final list of jockeys has yet to be finalised, but those who have confirmed their participation are:

Team Australia: Hugh Bowman (unless he is required to ride champion Australian mare Winx in Australia), former Kranji-based Corey Brown and Kerrin McEvoy.

Team UK: Hayley Turner, Robert Havlin and PJ McDonald.

Team South Africa: Lyle Hewitson, Muzi Yeni and Greg Cheyne (based on current standings). But the final selection will be based on the final standings at the end of the South African season next week and subject to jockeys' availability.

Team Asia: Joao Moreira (subject to Japan Racing Association giving permission) and two jockeys from Singapore, who have yet to be confirmed.

Moreira, a multiple champion in Singapore and Hong Kong, lost by just two winners to Zac Purton at the just-ended 2017/2018 Hong Kong season and left for Japan after that.

As is the standard format for such international jockeys' series, the PGI Jockey Challenge will be decided on a points system. Points will be awarded to each jockey based on his finishing position in each race up to 10th place, while points will also be aggregated per team.

The winner will be awarded 30 points, followed by second (15), third (12), fourth (10), fifth (8), sixth (7), seventh (6), eighth (5), ninth (4) and 10th (3).

A jockey with no ride in a race will be allotted seven points.

The jockey (international individual champion) and team (international team champion) who accrue the most points will win the contest.

Rides will be determined by a draw shortly after declaration time in a format which will give all jockeys fair and equal chances to obtain a mix of rides with reasonable chances.