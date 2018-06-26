STC raises $270,000 for charity

A total of $270,736 was raised for Community Chest at Sunday's $1 million Group 1 Giovanni Racing Charity Bowl.

The funds raised will be directed to benefit children with special needs and youth-at-risk from Social Service Organisations including Beyond Social Services, Rainbow Centre, Singapore and Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore.

The Singapore Turf Club rallied corporations and individuals from the racing fraternity, corporate partners and staff members to raise $135,368 through sale of tables and individual seats for the charity luncheon at the Grandstand at Singapore Racecourse.

Top-tier donors were invited to name the day's races, including the title sponsor for the Giovanni Racing Charity Bowl, Joe Giovanni, who contributed a generous donation for this worthy cause.

The Tote Board provided matching grant for the donations, with a total amount of $270,736 raised to benefit the social service organisations.