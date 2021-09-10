Step-up in trip ideal for Wave Warrior

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) VEROLINA attracted money on debut and did well to run second. She can only improve and is the one to beat.

(6) BACK TO FORMENTERA also found some support on debut and was not disgraced in third. She, too, will know more about it.

(4) STOLEN KISS has not been far back and could get into the reckoning.

(2) SMELTING is a trier and earns her keep.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) SUCCESSFUL RULER is ripe and ready. He looks hard to oppose.

(5) EIGHTS ENOUGH showed marked improvement over this track and trip last time. He should not be far off.

(9) THE HOUND is improving and could get into the mix.

(3) MAGIC NUMBER needed his last outing and will come on.

(2) WILDEYE comes off a long layoff and could need it.

(8) MICHELIN STAR and new acquisition (4) ORGETORIX could improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) FULL HOUSE has been threatening to shed his maiden tag and would be deserving. He makes his track debut and will be aided by Gate 1.

(7) SUGAR MOUNTAIN caught the eye on debut, when staying on from a long way back to finish second behind a runaway winner. The form of that race has been franked. On that evidence, he should have more to come with improvement.

(5) GALAKTOBOUREKO, (8) SUNDAY ISLAND and (2) AMELL have earning potential.

Respect market support for well-bred newcomers (6) HOME JAMES and (9) THE TINKERMAN.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) WAVE WARRIOR was runner-up in his last two starts. The step-up to 1,600m should be ideal. The one to beat.

(2) MOTOWN MAGIC came close in all three starts. He should contest the finish.

(5) EQUILLO ran on strongly on debut. The extra distance should suit.

Watch first-timer (8) ROSSO CORSA.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) IT'S ABOUT TIME is the highest-rated runner in the race and best treated by these conditions. He should play a leading role.

(1) AFRICAN RAIN and (3) RAVENSTHORPE have a bit to find on official ratings. But they are highly regarded and are likely to have more to offer after their respective breaks during which they were gelded.

(6) FINAL MOVE is distance-suited and is capable of threatening under the bottom weight.

Last-start winner (4) OVATION has more to do but is maturing. He should improve with racing.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) KIZZMEKIA ran on strongly after a bad start on debut last time. She should make her presence felt over the extra distance.

(8) MIKE'S CHICK is improving and will not be caught flat footed.

(2) COUNTRY FLAME has been doing better and could get into the tierce again.

Stable companions (7) LADY FAIR and (3) COVERMEINSUNSHINE are looking to place.

Expect improvement from (9) THE ENTERTAINER over the longer distance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) JET FOR TIME fluffed her lines in soft going when well fancied last time. She will need to put that behind her. On an earlier form, she should play a leading role from Gate 1. Any rain could scupper her chances.

With that in mind, it could pay to follow the progress of the improving (2) PEUT ETRE MOI, who is likely to have more to offer going over this trip.

Nicely bred newcomer (8) ZIPPY OVER is worth a market check. The filly could pose the biggest threat to the principal runners.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(1) SEA WAYS is bang in form. He could continue his streak and make it four from four over this course and distance.

He meets (3) BALLON D'OR on 1.5kg better terms for a neck difference. Strictly on form, he should confirm.

(4) SUITED CONNECTOR will be at peak fitness and should get into the action.

(2) THEORY OF FLIGHT won well last time and should enjoy this short run-in.

(8) WAQAAS can never be ignored for money.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) EXCEED EXPECTATION has improved in two starts since being gelded. He finished a close fourth at this track before his last-start second. That track experience - and the step-up to 1,400m from an inside draw - should stand him in good stead.

(2) ADMIRALTY ARCH was ahead of that rival when third over 1,250m at this track last time. Must be respected, but has drawn the widest.

(3) CHARLIE SQUADRON, (4) TOUT A FAIT and (6) AUS BOB are likely improvers, though a bigger threat over this trip is likely to come from another likely improver, (7) MILLAHUE, who pleased on debut.

RACE 10 (1,450M)

(2) MK'S PRIDE is holding form against top company. He won his only try over this track and trip. He should be hard to peg back.

(1) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS was 5.5 lengths behind (4) BINGWA in the Jubilee Handicap but both come off a rest.

With (3) TIERRA DEL FUEGA, who races as a gelding after a break, all three are capable of challenging.

(7) FULL MAST and (5) APPROACH CONTROL could get into the quartet.

RACE 11 (1,500M)

(1) THE GATEKEEPER flattered to deceive during the Champions Season in KwaZulu-Natal and has since been gelded. He has scope to improve and could be headed for a big Cape summer but may be in need of his return.

Stablemate (2) SACHDEV boasts consistent form at this level. That superior fitness could give him the edge on these terms.

(4) CONTACT ZONE has beaten The Gatekeeper but is 4kg worse off on that meeting. He will likely need the outing after a lengthy absence during which he was gelded.

(5) MY BESTIE, who finished second and third in his last two starts ,could pose as a threat.

RACE 12 (1,450M)

(4) UNDER YOUR SPELL is making her debut as a three-year-old, after a brilliant season as a juvenile. She is prepping for the forthcoming season but should still win underdone.

(8) NOW YOU SEE ME is holding form. She is getting 4kg from her. She looks best of the rest.

All other runners are capable of getting into the tierce.

RACE 13 (1,250M)

(1) HIGH HOSANNA had legitimate excuses for disappointing in KwaZulu-Natal during the winter. It should have done her good. She is highly regarded by connections, so her progress could be worth monitoring.

Stablemate (5) LA FOLIE DOUCE, who overcame a tardy start to make a winning debut, is open to any amount of improvement and appears the stable elect.

The well-bred (7) DANCETILDAYLIGHT confirmed the promise shown on debut to win the next time and is likely offer more.

(6) OH SO SQUISHY, (8) FEARLESS TRIP and (2) AREA FIFTY ONE have claims.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(2) SWEET AND SPICY is having her peak run after a long break and, if not giving away too much at the start, could take it.

(3) PIN UP will have the run of the race and could keep up the gallop.

(8) ME TIME has found form and could go in again.

(4) KAY TEE PERRY and (7) HOTCHIWITCHI come off a break and could just need it.

Likewise, (5) KOKESHI is coming off a lengthy lay-off and a hat-trick bid could be missed.