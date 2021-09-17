Step-up in trip suits Double Superlative

Richard Fourie is the jockey of Double Superlative.

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(7) ICY NIGHT has been in the money in all three races. She could escape the maidens with the extra distance.

(1) RA'ED found problems last time. If ready after a rest, he could get back on track.

(2) FORGOTTEN TIME is improving and should not be far off.

(4) ON THE WARPATH could get into the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) VENETA showed good improvement on debut after a long break. She could get into the action.

(3) BONNAROO showed inexperience when second on debut. She will be catching late.

Watch first-timers (5) MANHATTAN and (2) BABY DONT HURT ME.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(6) POLTERGEIST will be hard to beat, though, with natural improvement likely after a promising debut 2nd.

(1) EMPIRE GLORY was not disgraced in a handicap last time. He is likely to fare better back in a maiden.

(5) MIDNIGHT COWBOY and the recently gelded (2) BONANZA have scope. They could improve to take home a cheque.

The well-related (8) IMPOSING ANGEL gets weight from her male rivals and should make her presence felt under a 1.5kg claimer.

Newcomers (7) STATE OF SHOCK and (3) DOUBLE DUET need not be special to play a role.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) SICILIAN TIGER may have been feeling his legs before a rest. If sound, he should make a bold bid.

(2) MARACA GINGER is running well. He should make his presence felt.

(9) TRIPLE DECKER found no support when not disgraced on debut. He should improve.

Watch newcomers (4) COVERT OPERATOR.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) ARCTIC ICE has been second in three of her last four starts, all over this trip. She is likely to play another leading role.

The improving (3) ANTICO AMORE showed good pace over 1,250m when third last time. On that evidence, she should have more to offer over this trip from the best draw.

(8) WHAT A BLIZZARD will be wiser to the task after a pleasing debut, so should be competitive.

Newcomers (4) DOLLAR A DIME and (5) FALLO ANCORA are worth a market check.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) GREENS was touched off late after a rest and could keep up the gallop.

(3) BELLA CHICA is bang in form, but races on this sharp track for the first time. If she runs straight, she could make it four successive wins.

Stable companion (1) BEFORE THE DAWN could get into the mix.

(5) SEEMYVISION is holding form and should not be far off.

(6) MILAN'S PRINCESS may need it but worth monitoring the market.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) SKY GOD has been costly to follow but is worth another chance reverting to this distance.

(3) ADMIRAL'S RANSOM could have more to offer going this trip for the first time.

(4) DRENGS FERRY gets weight off the back from an inside gate. Can consider.

(5) GLOBAL ALLY, (6) NAVY STRENGTH, (7) OVER TWO YOU and (8) SHAPE OF MY HEART are likely improvers after relatively modest introductions.

The well-bred (9) TOP QUALITY is one to note on debut. Comments from the yard are encouraging.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(9) CLAFOUTIS is having her third start and should be ready to open her account.

(4) BELTWAY is on the up and will not go down without a fight.

(5) MAGIC TO THE FORE found problems in her last two starts. She could be involved in the result.

(6) COUNTRY FLAME is better than her last run suggests.

(7) CONSTANTIA HAZE is looking for trifecta money.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE has run two promising races over 1,200m. He should confirm that over this trip. He got going late from a hopeless position last time. On that evidence, he will be well-suited by the step-up to this distance. Hard to beat.

(1) SON OF SILK has disappointed in his last two starts but is likely to pose the biggest threat, if rediscovering his earlier form.

The well-bred duo of (4) I WANT IT ALL and (8) SILENT WAR are likely improvers after quiet introductions. They must be respected.

Hard to make a case for the others.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) SHANGANI won with consummate ease on debut and could be anything.

(9) IRON WILL looks well-above average but races as a gelding for the first time after a rest.

(1) OYSTER KING is holding form and should be involved again.

(5) BACK TO BLACK, (4) BOLD RESOLVE and (2) IVALO'S PRINCE could get into the mix.

RACE 11 (1,250M)

(1) KASIMIR disappointed last time under favourable conditions in a similar contest. He can be given another chance.

(2) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU has a bit to find on these terms but gets 4.5kg from that rival. In good form, he also appeals.

The speedy (6) BARNEY MCGREW finished ahead of Kasimir on identical weight terms last time, albeit over 1,000m. He is weighted to confirm if as effective over the extra distance.

(4) GAINSFORD and (5) MISTER VARGUS are usually consistent.They are not without any chance.

(3) SUPER SILVANO is consistent and versatile, so has claims, too.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(1) REUNION has found form.He should go close to completing a hat-trick.

(4) TREND MASTER is always a trier and meets the former on 3.5kg better terms on their meeting in May. He has an obvious chance.

(8) WILLOW'S WISH is still learning and has scope for further improvement.

(5) PRINCE EVLANOFF won his only try over this track and trip. He could double up.

(9) TWIN TURBO is holding form and could get into the money again.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(3) PERSISTANCE was outrun only late last time, having led for much of the way under a big weight. On 3kg better terms, he could turn the tables on his last-start conqueror (1) POWER GRID. The latter capitalised on a decreasing rating to score over the track and trip and is likely to be in the thick of things again, despite a four-point penalty.

(5) ROSTROPOVICH is in good form and is likely to have a say if taking his place.

(6) TRAVEL MASTER is dropping in class and could get a look-in, too.

RACE 14 (2,600M)

(1) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE was a gallant second in the Gold Cup but gives 8kg to all but (8) THE SASH, to whom he concedes 10kg.

(3) WHITE FANG easily accounted for (4) APOLLO ROBBINS over this track and trip, but is 7.5kg worse off. Likewise, (6) AFRAAD beat (5) BARAK easily also over this track and trip but is 3.5kg worse off.

(2) CAPTAIN CHORUS cannot be ignored for some money.