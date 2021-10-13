Stick with Lucky Miss

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) SEA OF TRANQUILITY wasn't disgraced when trying to lead from start to finish over 1,000m. She should relish being back over longer.

(5) NAMAQUA DOVE will be the one to catch. She is lightning fast on the turf and has run well on the Poly.

(12) MISS LIALAH ran well last time and should enjoy the distance but a wide draw may spoil it for her.

(9) LILY OF ORANGE has shown little on the turf but could revel here.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) LUCKY MISS made good improvement finishing second behind one that had more early speed. She has a good gate and should make it count. Stick with her.

(12) LADY YUSRA was her own worst enemy last time, jumping badly but losing by only a small margin.

(7) INDOMAVEL may be limited but she has run some fair races and will get it right one of these days.

(10) AND WE DANCED and (2) WAR GODDESS have scope to show more.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) IMBEJEJE showed promise as a juvenile. She has the best of the draw and could be the one to beat if taking to the Poly.

(5) SHIELD MAIDEN wasn't disgraced on Poly debut. She may prefer today's minimum trip.

(8) DEMIGOD came in for support on debut and then improved nicely second time out as a youngster.

(2) LA FILLE can upset.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) MASTER KEEKU has shown enough potential to win a race like this and has the pace to enjoy the Poly.

(8) GERONIMO, who finished behind Master Keeku both times they met, should be the main danger. He may enjoy the Poly.

(9) FERRANDO is the horse with any amount of improvement to come. He is one to keep an eye on.

(5) GET CARTER, (7) KING CYRUS and (11) GUY FOX have the potential to surprise.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) LESLIES PATHTOFAME won a competitive race last time and has found top form. He has not drawn as well but is capable of a strong finish over this trip and can follow up.

(2) FATEFUL DAY was costly to follow the only time he ran on the Poly. He has drawn ideally.

(1) IMPARTIAL came to form last time, has a 4kg claim and the best of the draw.

(4) WE ALL CHOMIES was a neck ahead of Impartial but is 4kg worse off at the weights.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(4) MASTER OF DESTINY has strong form. He has drawn better and should have every chance but needs a fast pace.

(1) COUP DE TETE could ensure that. He won well from the front last time out.

(6) GAVEL STRIKE relished being back on the Poly last time. It was a good run and he rates as a big danger.

(2) PSYCHO KING is in top form but has gone up a bit in ratings.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(3) ARUMUGAM has been coming along nicely. He beat a weak field last time, however, and will have a tougher time against hard-knocking handicappers.

(2) TIGER TANK is ultra consistent and, if he is ready after a rest, he should give a good account of himself.

(1) DEEP GLOBAL had excuses in his penultimate race. He could have more to offer.

(6) LIVING WATERS produced a powerful finish last time.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) FAMILY FAVOURITE suddenly made big improvement and won well. She looks a lot better than her previous Poly runs.

(1) ARCTIC PRINCESS is heading the right way again. Her 1.5kg claim and Gate One does boost her chances.

(6) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE didn't disgrace herself in her first post-maiden race.

(9) BIRDWATCHER never runs badly on the Poly. One for the quartet players.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) MAXIUMUS drops in distance, but this could be what he is looking for. He could easily win this and will find plenty of support.

(2) MAJORCA PALACE will give him and others a hard time, though. He has drawn well.

(5) BANHA BRIDGE has done well for his connections and brings strong form into the race.

(11) CONQUER THE ENEMY has been gelded and could be on the up.