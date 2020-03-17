Still going Strong N Powerful

Strong N Powerful powering home for his fourth win in his last five starts at Kranji on Sunday.

Strong N Powerful put in yet another gutsy performance to warrant consideration for the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge series, starting with the $175,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 13.

"He's a really nice horse. He won a good race today," said trainer Leticia Dragon, after her bay gelding took Sunday's $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,600m - his fourth success in his last five starts.

"He ran a good race with a big weight (59kg) at his last start, and today, he had a light weight in strong company.

"The longer the better for him, 1,600m to 1,800m, but that will be for next year. For now, we will just get him to the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge and the Singapore Guineas over the mile."

The $800,000 Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m is on July 26. The middle leg will be the $400,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on July 4.

Sunday's winning jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe said Strong N Powerful might have the scope for the series if he keeps improving the right way.

"He's on the small side, but he has so much heart. He's improving with every run, so he should have a say," said the light weight South African jockey.

"He was sluggish at the start. As there was a lot of pace, he had no chance to get there.

"I dropped him back and he was caught wide. Leticia and the owner gave me a lot of confidence before the race, saying not to worry even if he was at the back.

"He was off the bit and I gave him a backhand. I gave him another slap behind and he was on the bit again."

A model of consistency in nine starts, Strong N Powerful has now taken his record to four wins and three thirds from nine starts for stakes earnings of more than $155,000 for Strong Stable.