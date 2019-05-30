Stockbridge ready to make amends

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) UNTAMED TIGER ran on smartly when not fancied in the betting on debut and should make a bold bid here.

(5) PROMISEOFAMASTER was four lengths behind him but found obstacles and will get a lot closer.

(6) SHANGO and (10) DIORAMA are both first-timers who look capable.

(8) SYX SHOOTER has a shout on his penultimate run.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) ANNATJIE has been knocking and could get her just reward.

(11) SECRET PALACE is improving fast and will be suited to the extra.

(2) AT YOUR REQUEST showed good improvement when running on smartly and the extra should be to her liking.

(3) BAT ORCHID and (4) CANDY CANE could place.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(2) STOCKBRIDGE deserves a win. The rider thought it was a false start last time and never got away on terms.

(9) BATTLE OF ALESIA is improving fast and could get into the fight for honours.

(1) BARON RODNEY could get into the frame.

(8) CROSS FROM GOA will relish the extra distance and is a factor.

(10) INCANTATION is a possibility. Look for improvement.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) AZIRI SUN should be ready to shine, however, she finished nearly two lengths ahead of two-year-old (12) ZODIAC PRINCESS who will come on and could make up the deficit.

(4) PETITE AIME had her chances but could get into the money.

(9) MOROCCAN FLAME has been working well and could surprise.

(10) NEW WOMEN comes off a rest but cannot be ignored.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) BLONDE VISION has ability and should make a bold bid.

(8) ORAVAR is fancied to win before this. Wait for the result of that race.

(9) TALKTOTHESTARS will be catching them late and with (1) VALBONNE, (2) BOLD EAGLE as well as stablemates (3) ISPHAN, (4) GREAT SHAKA and (6) DONNY G could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) DANCEWITHADRAGON finished half length in front of (3) OH SO COLD last time but it could go either way here on draw differences. A very competitive race so be careful.

(1) IDEAL CUT was nabbed late last time and could keep on here.

(6) OUR BISCUIT hasn't been far off them and shouldn't do so here.

(5) MATANUSKA was not striding out before a rest and could win if ready.

(11) LADY COCO and (4) DIAMONDS 'N RUBIES can earn some stake money.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) TIERRA DEL FUEGO ran on smartly after a three-month break and enough time has been given for this, however, stable companion (5) FLASH BURN could be preferred on jockey arrangements.

(6) APACHE TOO and stablemate (3) FARIHA are capable of getting into the mix.

(1) ROCKY NIGHT is no slouch but could just need it over a mile.