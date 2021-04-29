Stop At Nothing looks good for a victory

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(13) VOLLUTO was just behind (4) BRONCO BLITZ recently but the latter could have more improvement to come and should confirm.

The former's stable also fields two well-bred newcomers in (5) CAPTAIN LANNISTER and (2) BARD OF AVON. They are worth keeping an eye on.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) FLOREANA ISLAND, (8) PROMISE OF HOPE and (11) STOLEN KISS look equally matched. All are in form.

(4) ETERNITY RING can upset the apple cart. Luck in running could be the decider.

(3) EASTERN BELLE was backed on debut but showed inexperience at the start and will come on in heaps.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) DANCING ARABIAN has had her chances but could open her account in this moderate line-up.

(2) MEET THE CAPTAIN is always in with a money chance but is also battling to crack a win.

(10) SPANISH SONG found problems last time but based on her debut run, could feature.

(12) SAVAGE LOVE could make the frame. Watch the money on first-timers (11) LOLLAPALOOZA and (9) PIANTA.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) FLYING CARPET finished ahead of stable companion (2) SHAH AKBAR in the Classic over 1,800m but the form was reversed in the Derby over 2,400m. They drop to 1,600m and it could go either way.

(6) BOWIE is under sufferance but could take home a lesser cheque.

(3) ELIUD is no slouch and won't go down without a fight.

(5) INDY GO is hoping to place.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) THUMBS UP was narrowly beaten by (3) SPRING BREAK in January but could have his revenge this time. It should be a nail-biter.

(6) AGAINST THE GRAIN will appreciate a fast pace up front.

(1) VISIWAY recorded his three victories over this distance and could get into the fight for honours.

(4) KAYLA'S CHAMP and (5) ACTION PACKED (long lay-off) could make the Quartet.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) MAY QUEEN easily beat (4) EMERALD CREST and (1) TOO PHAT TO FLY (both won subsequently) but then disappointed after. If back to best could repeat the form.

(5) DUBAWI PRINCESS did well after a rest and if this run doesn't come too soon after, could resume winning ways.

(3) DESERT PRIDE comes off a rest but could get into the money.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(2) STOP FOR NOTHING could chalk up his fourth career victory.

(4) INFORMATIVE, (3) MIDNIGHT GEM and (1) INTO THE FUTURE disappointed last time. They could recover and cannot be ignored.

(7) ROGER THE DODGER is doing better and could score.

(5) WUHAN and (6) ENCORE could pop up.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) VALIDUS did well after a drop in class last time and the same should apply to (1) BAYMAX who finished ahead of him in the Derby.

(3) COUNTFONIC LEGACY, who found problems last time, could trouble the pair.

(6) EARL did a lot better last time but is held on his penultimate.

(4) AFRAAD is running well but is unlikely to double up while stablemate (8) OPERA GLASS cannot be ignored for money. They all look like suitable candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(2) BLACK THORN showed good improvement as a gelding and could escape the maidens.

(5) SOLDIERS SONG has been costly to follow but must be given another chance.

(1) MANTERIO has never been far off and could get into the action.

(4) PRIDEOFFRANSCHHOEK, (3) BAROMETER, (6) WALTZING AL and (9) APOLLO ELEVEN could get into the money.