Stoute’s Dream Of Dreams

Jockey Ryan Moore steering Dream Of Dreams to beat the Hollie Doyle-ridden Glen Shiel (right) in Saturday's Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Dream Of Dreams gave trainer Michael Stoute a record-extending 82nd Royal Ascot winner as he landed the feature race - the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes - on the final day of the meeting on Saturday.

One of those owners, for whom 75-year-old Stoute has trained a Royal Ascot winner, Queen Elizabeth II, was present for the first time last week.

She received a roar from the 12,000 spectators as she stepped from her limousine.

Unlike Stoute, she finished the day without a winner - with Reach For The Moon finishing second in the opening race and King's Lynn an unlucky third in the Wokingham Handicap.

She and Stoute chatted away after Dream Of Dreams had finally cracked the Diamond Jubilee after finishing second in the previous two runnings.

"I thought I wasn't going to have a Royal Ascot winner this year - this is the last runner we've got," said Stoute, whose previous win in the race was 1985.

"It's been tough. It's always been tough, but it's tougher."

Jockey Frankie Dettori also had an audience with the Queen after finishing second on Reach For The Moon, talking her through how the horse had run.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old Italian failed to steer Stradivarius to equal Yeats' record of four Ascot Gold Cup victories.

His mount finished fourth to Subjectivist. Ridden by 50-year-old Irishman Joe Fanning, the winner was Scottish trainer Mark Johnston's fourth victory in the race.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was the leading jockey of the meeting. He rode his fifth winner at the five-day meeting on Foxes Tales, owned by the Thai owners of Leicester City.

The family brandished a photo of their late patriarch Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash in October 2018 and who had begun the investment in racehorses.

Murphy said his first thoughts were for 15-year-old rider Tiggy Hancock, who died on Wednesday, following a riding accident in Ireland.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, what a tragic loss," said Murphy, who had got all the jockeys to sport yellow ribbons in the first race as a tribute.

"I grew up riding ponies myself. There's no words to describe how they must be feeling. Everyone's thinking about her."

Earlier, Wonderful Tonight - named after Eric Clapton's 1977 ballad - was music to England-based French trainer David Menuisier's ears. She returned after eight months off the track to win the Hardwicke Stakes.

For her owner Chris Wright, who co-founded Chrysalis Records in 1968, it was a landmark day after years of owning racehorses.

"I have waited for 40 years for a Royal Ascot winner," Wright told ITV. "I could not believe it, I was breathless. I am staggered, I knew she needed the race. What a filly. She is amazing.

"My trainer has managed my expectations, saying she was 80-85 per cent fit."

Her performance saw her odds for October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe slashed from 20-1 to 8-1.

This year's Derby-winning trainer Charlie Appleby welcomed home a 1-2 in the Jersey Stakes, with James Doyle on Creative Force prevailing.

Doyle - winning his 17th Royal Ascot race - benefited from Godolphin's first choice jockey and close friend William Buick choosing Naval Crown, who finished second.