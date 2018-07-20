Straw Rum close to winning despite the wide draw

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Trainer Gavin Smith has a strong hand in this opening event with (1) EX NIHILO and (2) SUPER SOCKS likely to go close to winning. Stable jockey Muzi Yeni will be aboard Super Socks but it won't be surprising to see Ex nihilo be the better one on the day.

(7) PRESS RELEASE was a bit disappointing when trying the grass last time out but is also not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(9) GREEN SEA was well beaten in a feature race last start but only found a good filly in Elle Este Voire too good in her penultimate start. If returning to that form, Green Sea should beat these modest rivals.

(11) MY MIRACLE is the joker in the pack. This Elusive Fort filly is making her debut, so the betting could be the best guide.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) STRAW RUM was a bit disappointing last time out but, fresh from a break, she should go close to winning despite a wide draw.

(2) MONEY BUYS LOVE may have just needed her local debut and does have a winning chance.

(3) ZALIKA continues to hold her form and should fight out the finish again.

(13) PETIPA was only fourth on debut but the winner was a wide margin winner that day.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) POLLY WOLLY DOODLE is battling to regain winning form but is not out of it.

(2) AVIATRIX was narrowly beaten last time out and must be included in most bets.

(4) GITANGO TONIGHT is not reliable but is not out of it.

(5) BLUE RHONE SKY is back on the turf and can win.

(7) BRING ME MORE has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SOVIET COSMONAUT has been in very good form this year but does have to give weight away to all his rivals.

(3) ARABIAN DYNASTY has been a revelation since joining trainer Alan Greeff and he could make it four in a row, provided he sits closer to the pace.

(6) PAPER TOWN and (7) DRAGON FLAME should be in the final shake-up.

(9) TOMBODI is improving and should run well again.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Trainer Alan Greeff sends out two decent fillies in (1) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH and (2) QUEEN FOREVER. Stable jockey Greg Cheyne is aboard Beataboutthebush.

(2) QUEEN FOREVER, however will probably prefer this shorter distance and must be respected.

(3) SECRET STAR should improve on her local debut.

(4) WIDOW'S LAMP is the class act and gets the vote to score.

(7) RED GRANITE and (10) REINE TONNERRE can earn.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) PILLAR OF HERCULES probably proved just in need of his local debut and could prefer this shorter distance, so expect him to go close to winning this race.

(2) COPPER TRAIL prefers further distance but is returning from a break and could place.

(4) ZEVENASTIC is in good form and has a chance.

(5) LE GRAND ROUGE is a bit unsound but is not out of it.

(8) FLYING ROCK and (9) PICK AGAIN can place.