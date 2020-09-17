Street Flyer shoots for 10

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(6) SUPREME ELEVATION had to avoid colliding with a runner last time and had to race wide. He should make a bold bid.

(1) SOLDIERS SONG has improved since sporting blinkers. Should be in the shake-up.

(7) FUNKY MUSIC is on the up. Jumps from pole position.

(12) MAN OF PROPERTY is improving. Should be included in the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) BREAK THE SILENCE found no support on debut and finished nearly three lengths in front of (8) GODSWOOD. Both raced greenly. Break The Silence ran close-up in post-debut.

(2) PROCRASTINATOR was coughing last time, but ran on strongly late. Must respect.

(5) BLUE EYES is improving with racing. Shouldn't be far behind.

(12) SMUTS was quietly fancied on debut, so expect a better performance with the run under the belt.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) TSITSIKAMMA GIRL found support on debut. Was coughing and never got into it. She was out of racing for nearly nine months. Best to watch for betting support.

(7) WINTER MISSION drifted in the betting, but wasn't disgraced. She can only improve.

(10) ANEKSI has ability and could put it in.

(1) BAHLEBONKE, (2) BOLD LEAH and first-timer (12) TRAVELING WILBURY could upset the apple cart.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(11) MY SUGAR BABY never recovered from a scratchy start last time. Could make amends.

(7) UN DEUX TROIS is improving fast. Could get into the fight for honours.

(1) MISS VENEZUELA disappointed last time, but could get back on track.

(6) ESSENCE is looking to improve on debut.

(3) SHELTERING SKY can do better.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) LET THERE BE LIGHT was runner-up in her last two starts. Should go one better from a good draw.

(2) VELD FLOWER will be doing the catching late and should get close.

(8) PEARL DANCER hasn't been far back in both starts. Shouldn't be far behind.

(6) BEDOUIN BRIDE wasn't disgraced on debut. Could get into the reckoning.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) TREND MASTER is in top form. Could go in again.

(11) STOP FOR NOTHING and (10) CAPTAIN CHORUS are capable of finishing on top of him on weight difference.

(14) WHIPPING BOY, with 4kg off his back, could get into the action.

Many others are looking for minor money in what appears to be a good race.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) STREET FLYER is a veteran with nine wins. He could reach double figures with form on his side.

(9) SECRET DYNASTY is running well. Could make a race of it.

(5) BRAVO ONE and (7) ELUSIVE SWANN are coming off maiden wins. Could go on from there.

(12) IN THE GAME, (2) FOLLOW MY PATH, (3) WALTERTHEPENNILESS and (10) PRIVATE RULER have the form and could pull it off. Tough race for "novelty" players.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(12) BLUE MOON CITY comes off a maiden win. If he settles early and relax, he could go on with it.

(1) FIFTH OF JULY did well in his post-maiden at this track. Could feature.

(9) MAGIC VISION has a chance if he behaves at the start.

(16) JACKMAN could pop up at any old price. He is definitely one to consider when planning those quartet bets.