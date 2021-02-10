Street Scream won’t be silenced

In-form apprentice Jerry Chau can steer Full Power to victory in Race 3.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

2 TOM'S STYLE has shown ability and is nearing a first Hong Kong win. He draws well and is capable of breaking through.

11 TRAVEL DATUK is yet to win but is competitive in his spot.

1 NEXTMODEL can find the front under apprentice Alfred Chan. He'll take some catching.

7 LOTUS FAVORITES gets Zac Purton up for his debut. He bears close watching.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 BABY STORM is looking for back-to-back wins. He has drawn well and gets the services of Joao Moreira once again.

2 TREASURE CHEST is on the quick back-up from Sunday. He's competitive in his spot and warrants respect.

1 INDIGENOUS STAR steps down to Class 5 with Purton engaged. He'll relish racing in the weaker grade.

11 PRESIDENT STAR is next best.

RACE 3 (1,800M

3 FULL POWER gets in well at the weights with apprentice Jerry Chau's claim. If he leads, he could be hard to run down.

12 MISTER MONTE slots in light with a good draw. He'll get his chance close to the speed.

6 OWNERS' STAR is a winner over this course and distance in Class 3. The booking of Purton is worth noting.

9 PERFECT TO PLAY was a winner three starts ago. He can finish around the mark.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

2 ROYAL BOMB won well two starts ago before missing in his latest by a narrow margin over this course and distance. He can go one better.

6 SUNNY STAR is racing well. He closed off strongly last start at his first look at the city circuit. He's open to further improvement.

7 WEALTHY DELIGHT won well last start in this grade. He's a major player.

4 HARMONY SPIRIT gets weight taken off his back and warrants respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 STREET SCREAM is doing everything right and does look close to a first win. He has drawn well and gets his chance off the back of a fast-closing effort over this course and distance.

2 JOLLY GOOD HEART went close last start. He's racing well and should get his chance to be hanging around at the finish.

10 HAPPILY FRIENDS is competitive. He lacks a strong finish but he can only continue to improve with experience.

7 DAILY BEAUTY has drawn well and gets his chance.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

4 EVER LAUGH narrowly missed two starts ago and, if he manages to recapture that form, he is the one to beat.

3 GLORIOUS LOVER is close to breaking through but just can't seem to get his nose in front. He gets another chance.

2 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS is racing well and gets the services of Christophe Soumillon for this contest.

1 VILLA FIONN can finish around the mark again.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 STOCK LEGEND is on the rise. He's quickly shot up the handicap and his ascent can continue.

2 WHISKEY NEAT just can't get his nose across the line first, having finished runner-up in his past three runs. Can finish around the mark again.

8 ROMANTIC TROVE has some ability and is worth including.

3 TELECOM ROCKET is racing well. He's drawn a touch awkwardly but is more than capable of finishing inside the money.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

4 KURPANY was awkward away last start and finished fourth. With some luck, he can return to winning ways.

12 WILD WEST WING gets no weight on his back. He draws a touch awkwardly but he's more than capable.

10 SUPER POWER MAN can roll forward and play catch me if you can. He's not without a hope, although he is yet to be tested on the grass at the races.

5 STRIVE FOR GLORY is progressive. He bears close watching with Purton engaged.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 TORNADO TWIST is closing in on a return to the winner's arch. He's racing well and the booking of Soumillon commands respect.

10 GREEN REIGN has much more ability than his record suggests. He is more than capable of taking this race.

2 KA YING MASTER draws well and rates strongly in his bid for back-to-back wins.

8 BEAUTY KOBE has ability and is settling into Hong Kong nicely. He's next best.

