The Suit looks the one to beat in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) RIVER DELTA will be winning a Maiden race soon enough and should fight out the finish of this race.

(11) BUSHIRI was unlucky not to win on debut.

(1) ESTIMET was not disgraced when runner-up on Monday but this is a stronger field.

(2) COUNTESS CANTABRIA is much better than her last run would suggest but has a tough task to win this race.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) THE SUIT has lacked a strong finish in the Western Cape but that form should hold up well and he does look the one to beat.

(1) ON FIRE was only run out of it late last time out on the Polytrack and can go close to winning a race like this.

(3) MINDMYMOOOOD returns from a break that saw him being gelded. He has a winning chance.

(4) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY and (5) TREVILLE need to do more to win.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) SASSY LADY and (7) BID FOR SUNSET, who are stable companions, look the two most likely to fight out the finish.

(1) RED GRANITE is clearly a lot better than what she showed last week and must be considered.

(2) CLOUD ATLAS is best around this distance and could finish in the money.

(3) MAVERICK GIRL won well enough last week but this does look a tougher race for her.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) DOUBLE BLACK probably just needed her local debut and could go close being back on the turf this time.

(3) KLEVER KATHY was very disappointing last time out but that run may be best ignored. She could well be a bit better than these rivals.

(4) VERTICAL will like it back on the turf and can improve.

(5) BIKINI MODEL was not beaten far last time out and could place.

(8) DUBAI QUEEN warrants respect.

RACE 5 (2,800M)

(1) CHAPPAQUIDICK has been placed over further than this distance, so could fight out the finish again.

(2) GRANDISSIMO found the 1,600m a bit sharp last time out and could go close over this longer distance.

(3) MULTI GOLD is better on the Polytrack but might place.

(4) OKAVANGO DELTA could be looking for this longer trip and must be given some respect.

(6) MAHIR and (7) THE GOWN are in with a chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) EXELERO was named Champion Sprinter for the Eastern Cape last season and will need to do better than his recent fourth place if he is to win this season's award.

(2) QUINLAN is often slow away but when in the mood he is a decent sprinter and he can win a race like this.

(3) UNION JACK has been doing well enough in his new yard and can earn some money.

(11) CAPTAIN PARKER warrants respect.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT, a well-bred expensive buy, is improving and brought to an end a string of four runner-up berths to comfortably get out the maiden ranks. This distance clearly suits and he does look the one they all have to beat.

Champion Eastern Cape two-year-old filly (8) MADAME SPEAKER always gives of her best and looks a threat.

(9) JUST CHAOS can earn.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) TRIPOD makes his debut for trainer Duncan Mackenzieand it could be a winning one.

(6) SUPER SOCKS can also win.(1) PACIFIC SPIRIT runs well without winning and could finish in the money again.

(2) LE GRANDE ROUGE returns from a break but is not out of it.

(5) ORIENTAL TIGER took a long time between winning his first and second race but is not out of it.