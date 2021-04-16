Summer Pudding looks good

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(3) BRONCO BLITZ attracted betting support on debut and showed promise by finishing third. He should have come on. With 4kg off, he should have the measure of re-opposing rivals (4) CAPEABLE and (10) NOT YOUR CALL. (8) LETSDOIT and (11) PARTNER IN CRIME were not beaten far in recent starts. They should have improved.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(11) QUEST FROM AFAR was heavily supported when finding one too good on debut. But she would have come on since.

(7) HOLLYWOODBOUND has held on that form but could improve to get closer reverting to this trip.

(2) CANARY WALK, (10) METEORIC and (15) WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE all pleased in their respective debuts and should be wiser to the task.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(2) EYES ON TIGER has proved costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn after several near-misses.

(6) KATZENTHAL made the expected improvement last time and should take another step forward with blinkers.

(3) LAZY GUY and (5) SONNY QUINN warrant respect on their earlier runs.

(12) GROOMEDTOWIN makes the most appeal of the newcomers.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

Well-bred newcomer (9) GOOD QUEEN BESS could well make a winning debut if the market speaks in her favour.

Of those with experience, (2) DRAGON QUEEN rates as the one to beat, if building on the improvement shown last time over this track and trip.

Youngster (12) MAJOR COUP and the blinkered (1) LADY OF THE FLAME are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) SOUTH EAST has ability. He is likely to have come on since his reappearance as a gelding. He has a 4kg claimer.

Talented stablemate (5) KWITE A TRIP may need his comeback after a rest but is open to improvement as a gelding reunited with Luke Ferraris.

(4) GODSWOOD has the benefit of race fitness.

(2) ISPHAN and (7) DONNY G cannot be discounted.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Progressive (1) BOLD RANSOM has been holding his own in stronger 1,000m races, so should acquit himself competitively at this level under a 4kg claimer.

(3) VALYRIAN KING and (9) GARDEN PARTY will be prominent for a long way and inject pace from the off, which could suit (2) MARDI GRAS.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Some may want to oppose Equus Champion (1) SUMMER PUDDING back over 1,600m in her second start after a rest. But it is hard to see her not winning again on these terms. She is unbeaten over the distance and also likely to strip fitter for a winning comeback run.

(2) RUNNING BRAVE, (3) KELPIE and (4) LADY OF STEEL will keep her honest and are most likely to pick up the pieces should the selection fluff her lines.

(5) WISTERIA WALK and (8) SEEHAAM could also get into the picture.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Veteran (1) ZOUAVES sets a good standard and ought to enjoy reverting to this trip.

(3) APPROACH CONTROL is closely matched with Zouaves on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest.

(7) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT finished on the heels of those, so is another to consider.

Fillies (9) ALL OF ME and (5) MILL QUEEN have recent winning form.

RACE 9 (1400M)

(1) BELLA ROSA, (3) BEBOP, PHOENIX and (8) ENTENTE have solid form at this level, so are capable of playing big roles.

(6) SO THEY SAY has run well in both races out on the maidens.

(7) FUTURE LADY and (2) SAY WHEN ran well in their post-maiden outings.