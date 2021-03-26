Summer Pudding out to redeem herself

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(7) LAST SONG was quietly fancied when narrowly beaten on debut. She will improve.

(9) TWO FOOLS COLLIDE found no support on debut but was not disgraced. She will also come on.

Stablemates (1) SHELTERING SKY, (3) SUDDEN BREAK, (10) WHATEVERYOULIKE and (2) BROADWAY BABE could place.

Watch debutante (6) IT'S RAINING MEN.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(1) EYES ON TIGER has been threatening for a long time. He deserves a win but has to give the filly (9) BELLE OF BELIZE 6.5kg and he could battle. However, Belle Of Belize drops in distance and it could go either way.

(2) GRAPPLER and (3) LAZY GUY should feature on collateral form.

(4) KATZENTHAL and (7) SOUTH BOY (appears the jockey's elect) could get into the reckoning.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) RA'ED found problems in all three starts. If things go his way, he could get off the mark.

(2) ENIGMA CODE has improved and has early speed to overcome the wide draw.

(3) SOLDIERS SONG drops in distance. But, on their meeting last November, it could get close between him and (5) DAVID'S PALACE, who could just need it.

(4) SITTING BULL and (6) BRAVE JACKSON could get into the frame.

Watch betting on first-timer (8) INFINITE WONDER.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) WISTERIA WALK is racing over a preferred distance. She should contest the finish.

(1) MAGIC SCHOOL needed her last run. She will not go down without a fight.

(5) CORDELIA was narrowly beaten last time after looking a winner. She is not out of it.

Stable companion (6) LA LUVIA started poorly last time. She has a shout if she strides out freely in front.

(4) ROUGE ALLURE and (3) COCKNEY PRIDE are capable on their best form.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) MIND READER is holding form and is looking for a hat-trick. But, on collateral form and weights, (1) GREENS,(3) ALL OF ME, (4) FREEDOM SEEKER and (6) ULLA could get close.

(5) MULETA needed her last outing. She could make a race of it.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

The two unbeaten fillies, (2) COLD FACT and (4) UNDER YOUR SPELL, are looking for their hat-tricks. Cold Fact looked in trouble when the field moved up to challenge but pressed the button and drew away. Under Your Spell won full of running in both starts. The longer trip will be to her liking.

(7) HEAVENS GIRL, (6) GIN AND TONIC, (8) SOCIAL IMAGE, (3) NAARAH and (9) SOUTHERN CAPE are looking for some minor money.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) SUMMER PUDDING is back on home ground. She should resume winning ways and redeem her reputation.

(1) ZILZAAL is not well in but appears the biggest threat.

(2) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE can be a bit slow off the mark but could get into the tierce.

(5) HEART STWINGS, (3) DIVINE ODYSSEY and (6) PORTICO are looking to complete the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(9) AFTERNOON TEA found solid support last time but was just run out of it. She could make it both wins over this track and trip.

(1) TWELVE OAKS was not striding out last time and could get into the action.

(10) LAGERTHA is running close-up. Another honest performance is expected.

(3) CAPITIANA should make her presence felt.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(11) SENESCENCE was a bit disappointing last time. She finished behind (14) FLYING FIRST CLASS but, on the draws, should reverse the form.

(9) LIVERPOOL LEGEND is preferred to stablemates (4) ANATURA and (5) MANITOBA.

(2) BLUE SPARK eventually escaped the maidens last time and could go on.