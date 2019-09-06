Sun Ace, Wolf Warrior look hard to topple

Wolf Warrior found one to beat in his last two starts and should get his act right in Race 5 at Kranji on Sunday.

Sun Ace overraced last start which cost him the race, while Wolf Warrior continued to show another victory is well within his grasp.

The two horses are the top bets at Kranji in the last race tonight and in Race 5 on Sunday respectively.

The Lee Freedman-trained Sun Ace was backed down to $18 last start on Aug 23, after showing that he was due for a win with two good placings.

But the unfortunate thing happened. He started to overrace during the Polytrack 1,700m race. Horses seldom win after spending unnecessary energy meant for the run home.

Despite the setback, ending up seventh, Sun Ace finished only two lengths behind back-to-back winner, Dazzle Gold.

Before that, the Sun Bloodstock Racing Stable-owned five-year-old was third to Star Empire over 1,600m and second to Sacred Sea over 1,700m, both on the Polytrack in Class 4.

The Australian-bred is going over the Poly 1,600m with the blinkers fitted tonight. If it helps in keeping him more settled, then he looks a winning chance, especially with only 52kg on his back.

The Alwin Tan-trained Wolf Warrior is due for win No. 4.

The four-year-old American-bred just found one to beat at his last two starts.

On July 7, he ran second to Super Dynasty over the Poly 1,600m after racing wide.

I made him my best bet last start on Aug 16 but he revved up too late. He went down by a mere head to Chocolats over the Poly 1,700m.

With a 1kg pull from a better barrier (Gate 1), Wolf Warrior is ready for win No. 4 on Sunday.