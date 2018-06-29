Sun Fei and Destroyer Eclipse good

The James Peters-trained Destroyer Eclipse (No. 5) has returned to form and is the top bet at Kranji on Sunday.

Last-start runners-up Sun Fei and Destroyer Eclipse are set to go one better at Kranji tonight and Sunday afternoon respectively.

Both put up top runs last time out and have improved tremendously. They should make no mistakes this time round.

Sun Fei, who won two trials, stepped up on two unplaced runs to finish a fast-closing second to D'Great Boss in a Polytrack 1,100m event on June 10.

That was in a Maiden race, which is a similar afffair as tonight's, and the Desmond Koh-trained three-year-old is all geared up to succeed at his fourth attempt with a winning gallop with race-rider, two-time top apprentice CC Wong, astride on Tuesday morning.

Destroyer Eclipse went into a short lapse after winning second-up by leading all the way in a Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

But the James Peters-trained New Zealand-bred has seems to have gotten his act right again with a third and a second at his last two starts.

Last time out over the Polytrack 1,200m on June 15, he probably stayed a bit too far back and then raced wide, only to finish off his race nicely.He just failed to catch Savage Storm by a length in a Class 4 Premier event.

He started from barrier 9 but will jump from gate 5 in the last race on Sunday. If he could race closer to the pace, he should win it.

Like Sun Fei, he was impressive in his final gallop on Wednesday morning. Trainer Peters' stable has been in great form of late and Destroyer Eclipse should keep up the winning momentum.