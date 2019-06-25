Sun Marshal sets sights on Derby

Sun Marshal has raced into the Singapore Derby picture, following his all-the-way victory in the Class 3 race over 1,600m at Kranji on Friday night.

It was the four-year-old's second success in his last three Kranji starts. Just two runs earlier, the horse also made it pillar to post over 2,000m.

Winning jockey Joseph Azzopardi gave a good appraisal for the rising galloper raced by Macau businessman Cheng Ting Kong and trained by Singapore champion Lee Freedman.

"He had to do some work to get there. He was then able to go through nice sectionals. To his credit, he's tough, he's a soldier. He will improve from that win and I can't see why he can't become a Derby horse," said the rider.

The Group 1 Singapore Derby will be over 1,800m on July 21.