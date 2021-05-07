Sun Ops set for hat-trick

Trainer Desmond Koh's new exciting galloper Sun Ops is, as we all know, a horse going places.

Since he arrived last year from Australia, where he had two wins and three placings from nine starts, the Sun Bloodstock Racing Stable-owned four-year-old is "unbeaten" five times at Kranji.

He was first past the post in three trials and scored in both his outings on the racetrack.

He scorched home with his brilliant speed and has improved even further.

On Tuesday morning, his second-start winning jockey, Oscar Chavez, took him out for a 600m spin on the main Polytrack and what a hit-out it was.

He gave stablemate Sun Rectitude a couple of lengths' headstart but caught up and went past easily in a swift 34.3sec.

He was so full of running that he galloped till the end of the backstraight. He looked to be bursting out of his skin.

There is no telling how good he is and his connections will certainly be having a lot of fun with their new acquisition.

With the form that he is in, he should breeze home in Sunday's $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,100m in the penultimate race.

Let us recap his two victories.

In his debut over the Poly 1,000m on Feb 27, the bay Australian-bred bounded out of the gates in a flash and soon found the front in the Class 4 affair.

Ridden by jockey Noh Senari, he said goodbye and see you again at the top of the straight. He coasted home by 21/2 lengths in a swift 58.24sec.

A promotion to Class 3 did not stop him from winning again over an extra 100m on April 18.

He was meeting the then-Poly 1,100m record holder Tuesday and certain quarters felt it was a tough ask, especially with the dreaded second-run syndrome against him.

But he not only beat Tuesday emphatically by 13/4 lengths but he also clocked another remarkable time - 1min 04.21sec.

This shows he is a top-flight galloper in the making. The sky is now his limit.