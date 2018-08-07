Sun shines for Koh and Munro

After having been noticeably missing from the winner's enclosure, trainer Desmond Koh and jockey Alan Munro were beaming when having their photos taken on Sunday.

For that, they have to thank Solo Sun who took out the $80,000 Kranji Stakes C race, run over the 1,800m.

Until Sunday, both men must have appeared camera shy to racegoers.

Koh's last winner was Million Round on June 15, while Munro had not found the line since Gloria Eclipse took the honours on June 22.

And to think, the pair don't combine all that often.

Indeed, the last time they teamed up for a win was on Oct 18, 2015 and the horse which did it for them was My Reach.

Then, along came Solo Sun to put the smiles back on their faces.

After three warm-up runs over distances ranging from 1,200m to 1,800m, the So You Think five-year-old, who was known as Solo Heart and won one race over 1,600m at Cranbourne, was devastatingly dominant.

Indeed, when he cut a path to the inside at the 300m mark, he was the only horse you wanted to be on.

Once the $33 shot found clear galloping room along the rails, the issue soon became a foregone conclusion.

Solo Sun quickened away to greet the judge by 2¼ lengths from Matsuribayashi (Daniel Moor) with Little Master (Craig Grylls) third another 1¾ lengths behind.

The winning time was 1:48.35sec for the 1,800m on the Long Course.

"He's a nice horse. Not too big, just the right size for a stayer," said Koh.

"We gave him three runs to get his mileage up, to get his air up to last the distance, and he did it very well.

"It's been pretty quiet for us this year, but things are moving in the right direction. The horses are coming through and I'm confident we will have a better finish.

"A big thank you to Mr Cheng (Ting Kong) who has been a loyal supporter of mine in the last three to four years. I think he found himself a nice horse in this one."

It was the first time Munro had been on Solo Sun in a race but he said he already had an idea of the horse's potential.

"I've been riding him in trackwork, and I like him a lot," said the English jockey.

"What I really like about him is the way he stretches. He definitely has an engine.

"He's still very new to racing and will get even better as he matures further."

A stakes winner of more than A$20,000 in Australia, Solo Sun has already earned close to $50,000 with that maiden Kranji win.