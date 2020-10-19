Sunday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 5 Amazing Agility ($35-$11)
2nd 1 Sky Gem ($8)
3rd 7 Fortune Patrol ($14)
4th 4 You Have My Word
Forecast $38 Place Forecast (1-5) $13, (5-7) $20, (1-7) $14 Tierce $500 Trio $47 Quartet $3,779
RACE 2
1st 4 Hang's Decision ($57-$17)
2nd 5 More Than Enough ($10)
3rd 3 Care Free Prince ($47)
4th 6 Marvelous Fans
Forecast $64 Place Forecast (4-5) $20, (3-4) $79, (3-5) $56 Tierce $2,214 Trio $349 Quartet No winner ($3,570 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Wishful Thinker ($229-$33)
2nd 6 Computer Patch ($7)
3rd 5 Rattan ($20)
4th 1 Hot King Prawn
Forecast $111 Place Forecast (3-6) $25, (3-5) $67, (5-6) $13 Tierce $2,866 Trio $193 Quartet $10,734
RACE 4
1st 12 Bulletproof ($46-$15)
2nd 1 Decisive Action ($13)
3rd 5 Seaweed Fortune ($9)
4th 7 Indigenous Star
Forecast $73 Place Forecast (1-12) $23, (5-12) $14, (1-5) $14 Tierce $732 Trio $140 Quartet No winner ($3,356 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 12 Super Red Dragon ($28-$9)
2nd 11 One Happy Star ($48)
3rd 1 Triple Triple ($7)
4th 5 Cheerful Days
Forecast $223 Place Forecast (11-12) $58, (1-12) $8, (1-11) $42 Tierce $1,579 Trio $325 Quartet $11,892, ($9,688 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 9 Resolute ($19-$8)
2nd 4 Super Alliances ($16)
3rd 10 Star Superior ($18)
4th 8 Hero Star
Forecast $50 Place Forecast (4-9) $18, (9-10) $18, (4-10) $46 Tierce $865 Trio $195 Quartet $19,337, ($11,779 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Golden Sixty ($6-$5.10)
2nd 3 Ka Ying Star ($28)
3rd 2 Southern Legend ($12)
4th 8 Champion's Way
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (3-4) $13, (2-4) $7, (2-3) $53 Tierce $178 Trio $97 Quartet $1,793
RACE 8
1st 4 Will Power ($15-$7)
2nd 3 Encore Boy ($41)
3rd 7 Ugly Warrior ($10)
4th 2 Red Desert
Forecast $107 Place Forecast (3-4) $34, (4-7) $8, (3-7) $62 Tierce $1,269 Trio $208 Quartet No winner ($3,560 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 3 Winning Dreamer ($11-$5.10)
2nd 10 Scores Of Fun ($9)
3rd 6 Chicken Dance ($6)
4th 1 Circuit Six
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (3-10) $4, (3-6) $3, (6-10) $6 Tierce $38 Trio $8 Quartet $223
RACE 10
1st 9 Heza Beauty ($32-$11)
2nd 5 The Hulk ($10)
3rd 3 Taking Aim ($35)
4th 7 Emerald Spur
Forecast $50 Place Forecast (5-9) $17, (3-9) $75, (3-5) $53 Tierce $2,197 Trio $492 Quartet No winner ($5,328 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 21)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now