Sunday's Hong Kong results

RACE 1

1st 5 Amazing Agility ($35-$11)

2nd 1 Sky Gem ($8)

3rd 7 Fortune Patrol ($14)

4th 4 You Have My Word

Forecast $38 Place Forecast (1-5) $13, (5-7) $20, (1-7) $14 Tierce $500 Trio $47 Quartet $3,779

RACE 2

1st 4 Hang's Decision ($57-$17)

2nd 5 More Than Enough ($10)

3rd 3 Care Free Prince ($47)

4th 6 Marvelous Fans

Forecast $64 Place Forecast (4-5) $20, (3-4) $79, (3-5) $56 Tierce $2,214 Trio $349 Quartet No winner ($3,570 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Wishful Thinker ($229-$33)

2nd 6 Computer Patch ($7)

3rd 5 Rattan ($20)

4th 1 Hot King Prawn

Forecast $111 Place Forecast (3-6) $25, (3-5) $67, (5-6) $13 Tierce $2,866 Trio $193 Quartet $10,734

RACE 4

1st 12 Bulletproof ($46-$15)

2nd 1 Decisive Action ($13)

3rd 5 Seaweed Fortune ($9)

4th 7 Indigenous Star

Forecast $73 Place Forecast (1-12) $23, (5-12) $14, (1-5) $14 Tierce $732 Trio $140 Quartet No winner ($3,356 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 12 Super Red Dragon ($28-$9)

2nd 11 One Happy Star ($48)

3rd 1 Triple Triple ($7)

4th 5 Cheerful Days

Forecast $223 Place Forecast (11-12) $58, (1-12) $8, (1-11) $42 Tierce $1,579 Trio $325 Quartet $11,892, ($9,688 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 9 Resolute ($19-$8)

2nd 4 Super Alliances ($16)

3rd 10 Star Superior ($18)

4th 8 Hero Star

Forecast $50 Place Forecast (4-9) $18, (9-10) $18, (4-10) $46 Tierce $865 Trio $195 Quartet $19,337, ($11,779 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Golden Sixty ($6-$5.10)

2nd 3 Ka Ying Star ($28)

3rd 2 Southern Legend ($12)

4th 8 Champion's Way

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (3-4) $13, (2-4) $7, (2-3) $53 Tierce $178 Trio $97 Quartet $1,793

RACE 8

1st 4 Will Power ($15-$7)

2nd 3 Encore Boy ($41)

3rd 7 Ugly Warrior ($10)

4th 2 Red Desert

Forecast $107 Place Forecast (3-4) $34, (4-7) $8, (3-7) $62 Tierce $1,269 Trio $208 Quartet No winner ($3,560 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 3 Winning Dreamer ($11-$5.10)

2nd 10 Scores Of Fun ($9)

3rd 6 Chicken Dance ($6)

4th 1 Circuit Six

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (3-10) $4, (3-6) $3, (6-10) $6 Tierce $38 Trio $8 Quartet $223

RACE 10

1st 9 Heza Beauty ($32-$11)

2nd 5 The Hulk ($10)

3rd 3 Taking Aim ($35)

4th 7 Emerald Spur

Forecast $50 Place Forecast (5-9) $17, (3-9) $75, (3-5) $53 Tierce $2,197 Trio $492 Quartet No winner ($5,328 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 21)