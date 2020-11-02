Sunday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 4 Blastoise ($48-$12)
2nd 3 Vincy ($7)
3rd 1 London Hall ($11)
4th 7 Stimulation
Forecast $50 Place forecast (3-4) $14, (1-4) $16, (1-3) $11 Tierce $423 Trio $37 Quartet $1,895
RACE 2
1st 8 Plikclone ($32-$11)
2nd 11 One Step Ahead ($18)
3rd 5 Bella Baby ($12)
4th 7 Green Envy
Forecast $70 Place forecast (8-11) $22, (5-8) $17, (5-11) $30 Tierce $911 Trio $250 Quartet $1,945
RACE 3
1st 11 Rhapsody ($30-$9)
2nd 5 My Sugar ($6)
3rd 4 Jade Phoenix ($8)
4th 3 Helaku Knight
Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-11) $7, (4-11) $10, (4-5) $5 Tierce $197 Trio $51 Quartet $852 Scratching: 6 Stay Chill
RACE 4
1st 12 Speed Fay Fay ($45-$17)
2nd 7 Mercurial ($43)
3rd 11 Diamond Rhyme ($64)
4th 4 Telecom Rocket
Forecast $341 Place forecast (7-12) $97, (11-12) $119, (7-11) $382 Tierce $20,136 Trio No winner ($18,844 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($3,748 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 Soaring Tower ($25-$9)
2nd 1 Pegasus Glory ($8)
3rd 6 Rewarding Together ($11)
4th 3 Galactic
Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-8) $10, (6-8) $12, (1-6) $11 Tierce $288 Trio $152 Quartet $2,166
RACE 6
1st 11 Authentic Champ ($28-$10)
2nd 1 Hall Of Champ ($10)
3rd 3 Natural Winner ($88)
4th 13 Winwin Thirtythree
Forecast $40 Place forecast (1-11) $15, (3-11) $147, (1-3) $130 Tierce $3,327 Trio $940 Quartet No winner ($3,386 carried forward) Scratching: 8 Sam's Love
RACE 7
1st 4 Stronger ($27-$9)
2nd 10 Multimillion ($27)
3rd 3 Hong Kong Win ($15)
4th 8 Massive Pocket
Forecast $83 Place forecast (4-10) $35, (3-4) $19, (3-10) $45 Tierce $1,429 Trio $281 Quartet $9,224 ($9,354 carried forward0
RACE 8
1st 3 Furore ($21-$8)
2nd 1 Exultant ($7)
3rd 5 Dances With Dragon ($9)
4th 2 Southern Legend
Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-5) $10, (1-5) $8 Tierce $204 Trio $25 Quartet $682 Scratching: 4 Time Warp
RACE 9
1st 7 Ka Ying Master ($84-$20)
2nd 4 Winning For All ($26)
3rd 2 Roman Turbo ($86)
4th 9 Yee Cheong Pegasus
Forecast $406 Place forecast (4-7) $90, (2-7) $400, (2-4) $247 Tierce $27,052 Trio No winner ($20,022 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($7,114 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 4 E Star ($77-$18)
2nd 3 Heza Beauty ($9)
3rd 13 Ka Ying Excellent ($12)
4th 12 True Legend
Forecast $72 Place forecast (3-4) $26, (4-13) $36, (3-13) $13 Tierce $1,646 Trio $339 Quartet $5,652
