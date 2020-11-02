Racing

Sunday's Hong Kong results

Nov 02, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Blastoise ($48-$12)

2nd 3 Vincy ($7)

3rd 1 London Hall ($11)

4th 7 Stimulation

Forecast $50 Place forecast (3-4) $14, (1-4) $16, (1-3) $11 Tierce $423 Trio $37 Quartet $1,895

RACE 2

1st 8 Plikclone ($32-$11)

Sir Top Knight gets confirmed
Racing

Sir Top Knight gets confirmed

2nd 11 One Step Ahead ($18)

3rd 5 Bella Baby ($12)

4th 7 Green Envy

Forecast $70 Place forecast (8-11) $22, (5-8) $17, (5-11) $30 Tierce $911 Trio $250 Quartet $1,945

RACE 3

1st 11 Rhapsody ($30-$9)

2nd 5 My Sugar ($6)

3rd 4 Jade Phoenix ($8)

4th 3 Helaku Knight

Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-11) $7, (4-11) $10, (4-5) $5 Tierce $197 Trio $51 Quartet $852 Scratching: 6 Stay Chill

RACE 4

1st 12 Speed Fay Fay ($45-$17)

2nd 7 Mercurial ($43)

3rd 11 Diamond Rhyme ($64)

4th 4 Telecom Rocket

Forecast $341 Place forecast (7-12) $97, (11-12) $119, (7-11) $382 Tierce $20,136 Trio No winner ($18,844 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($3,748 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 Soaring Tower ($25-$9)

2nd 1 Pegasus Glory ($8)

3rd 6 Rewarding Together ($11)

4th 3 Galactic

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-8) $10, (6-8) $12, (1-6) $11 Tierce $288 Trio $152 Quartet $2,166

RACE 6

1st 11 Authentic Champ ($28-$10)

2nd 1 Hall Of Champ ($10)

3rd 3 Natural Winner ($88)

4th 13 Winwin Thirtythree

Forecast $40 Place forecast (1-11) $15, (3-11) $147, (1-3) $130 Tierce $3,327 Trio $940 Quartet No winner ($3,386 carried forward) Scratching: 8 Sam's Love

RACE 7

1st 4 Stronger ($27-$9)

2nd 10 Multimillion ($27)

3rd 3 Hong Kong Win ($15)

4th 8 Massive Pocket

Forecast $83 Place forecast (4-10) $35, (3-4) $19, (3-10) $45 Tierce $1,429 Trio $281 Quartet $9,224 ($9,354 carried forward0

RACE 8

1st 3 Furore ($21-$8)

2nd 1 Exultant ($7)

3rd 5 Dances With Dragon ($9)

4th 2 Southern Legend

Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-5) $10, (1-5) $8 Tierce $204 Trio $25 Quartet $682 Scratching: 4 Time Warp

RACE 9

1st 7 Ka Ying Master ($84-$20)

2nd 4 Winning For All ($26)

3rd 2 Roman Turbo ($86)

4th 9 Yee Cheong Pegasus

Forecast $406 Place forecast (4-7) $90, (2-7) $400, (2-4) $247 Tierce $27,052 Trio No winner ($20,022 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($7,114 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 4 E Star ($77-$18)

2nd 3 Heza Beauty ($9)

3rd 13 Ka Ying Excellent ($12)

4th 12 True Legend

Forecast $72 Place forecast (3-4) $26, (4-13) $36, (3-13) $13 Tierce $1,646 Trio $339 Quartet $5,652

