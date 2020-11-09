Sunday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 10 Virtus Star ($21-$7)
2nd 9 Treasure Chest ($8)
3rd 2 Bulb Elite ($16)
4th 7 Nitro Express
Forecast $16 Place forecast (9-10) $6, (2-10) $19, (2-9) $22 Tierce $292 Trio $67 Quartet $6,680 ($4,813 carried forward)
RACE2
1st 12 Nunchuks ($13-$6)
2nd 3 Methane ($12)
3rd 8 Crown Avenue ($16)
4th 5 Dynamic Eagle
Forecast $21 Place forecast (3-12) $8, (8-12) $12, (3-8) $27 Tierce $283 Trio $103 Quartet $4,016
RACE 3
1st 8 Shining On ($66-$13)
2nd 9 Wood On Fire ($36)
3rd 10 Courageous Dragon ($11)
4th 5 Good Shot
Forecast $277 Place forecast (8-9) $68, (8-10) $12, (9-10) $50 Tierce $3,052 Trio $140 Quartet $4,080 ($4,951 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 Viva Chef ($85-$19)
2nd 8 Winner's Heart ($7)
3rd 4 Wild West Wing ($6)
4th 1 Jazz Steed
Forecast $81 Place forecast (8-9) $24, (4-9) $16, (4-8) $4 Tierce $495 Trio $68 Quartet $5,591 Scratchings: 3 Gratwick, 5 Harmony N Blessed, 10 Travel Datuk
RACE 5
1st 10 Fearless Fire ($118-$27)
2nd 2 Villa Fionn ($12)
3rd 1 Glorious Lover ($22)
4th 6 Incanto Prepared
Forecast $270 Place forecast (2-10) $57, (1-10) $109, (1-2) $37 Tierce $5,713 Trio $1,135 Quartet No winner ($6,206 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Lucky Quality ($34-$10)
2nd 8 Wins All ($8)
3rd 9 Great Son ($14)
4th 7 Noble Man
Forecast $31 Place forecast (4-8) $11, (4-9) $17, (8-9) $14 Tierce $500 Trio $99 Quartet $14,541
RACE 7
1st 3 Holy Heart ($29-$10)
2nd 1 Flying Quest ($20)
3rd 2 Uncle Steve ($11)
4th 8 Prince Of Frog
Forecast $105 Place forecast (1-3) $33, (2-3) $17, (1-2) $28 Tierce $803 Trio $125 Quartet $3,278 ($3,730 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 10 We The South ($19-$7)
2nd 3 Harmony And Rich ($6)
3rd 11 Diamond Brilliant ($10)
4th 4 Man Star
Forecast $11 Place forecast (3-10) $5, (10-11) $7, (3-11) $7 Tierce $89 Trio $17 Quartet $361 Scratching: Heart Conquered
RACE 9
1st 9 Compassion Spirit ($29-$10)
2nd 3 Perfect Glory ($14)
3rd 1 Californiadeepshot ($8)
4th 2 Sunset Watch
Forecast $54 Place forecast (3-9) $16, (1-9) $10, (1-3) $14 Tierce $504 Trio $120 Quartet $2,523
RACE 10
1st 7 Golden Dash ($28-$9)
2nd 2 Shining Gem ($15)
3rd 5 Highland Fortune ($7)
4th 4 Good Luck Friend
Forecast $56 Place forecast (2-7) $18, (5-7) $8, (2-5) $13 Tierce $521 Trio $107 Quartet $1,910
