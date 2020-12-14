Racing

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

Dec 14, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Master Montaro ($11-$7)

2nd 3 Super Dobbin ($12)

3rd 13 Trust Me ($10)

4th 4 Regency Bo Bo

Forecast $19 Place forecast (3-6) $9, (6-13) $8, (3-13) $16

Tierce $162

Favourite Iron Ruler wins by just a nose
Racing

Favourite Iron Ruler wins by just a nose

Related Stories

Sunday's Kuala Lumpur Results

Normcore denies Win Bright Hong Kong Cup double

Top HK rider Purton wins second International Jockeys’ Championship

Trio $146

Quartet $3,383

RACE 2

1st 5 Authentic Champ ($12-$6)

2nd 13 Plikclone ($11)

3rd 12 Stunning Impact ($7)

4th 3 Ultimate Glory

Forecast $17 Place forecast (5-13) $6, (5-12) $5, (12-13) $10

Tierce $105

Trio $38

Quartet $369

RACE 3

1st 2 Charity Go ($44-$10)

2nd 13 Natural Storm ($8)

3rd 12 Flying Mighty ($30)

4th 11 Chevalier Prince

Forecast $29 Place forecast (2-13) $11, (2-12) $61, (12-13) $32

Tierce $1,323

Trio $443

Quartet No winner ($5,154 carried forward)

RACE 4 (HONG KONG VASE)

1st 7 Mogul ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Exultant ($5.10)

3rd 4 Columbus County ($7)

4th 3 Ho Ho Khan

Forecast $3 Place forecast (1-7) $2.50, (4-7) $4, (1-4) $3

Tierce $16

Trio $5

Quartet $79

RACE 5 (HONG KONG SPRINT)

1st 5 Danon Smash ($113-$32)

2nd 11 Jolly Banner ($75)

3rd 9 Rattan ($21)

4th 7 Wishful Thinker

Forecast $1,462

Place forecast (5-11) $386, (5-9) $102, (9-11) $223

Tierce $30,390

Trio $3,242

Quartet No winner ($13,237 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Lucky Patch ($18-$7)

2nd 7 Super Football ($14)

3rd 11 Beluga ($12)

4th 13 Exceptional Nice

Forecast $34 Place forecast (5-7) $12, (5-11) $10, (7-11) $24

Tierce $391

Trio $55

Quartet $20,790

RACE 7 (HONG KONG MILE)

1st 2 Golden Sixty ($6-$5.10)

2nd 5 Southern Legend ($20)

3rd 3 Admire Mars ($8)

4th 6 Waikuku

Forecast $22

Place forecast (2-5) $7, (2-3) $4, (3-5) $21

Tierce $104 Trio $58 Quartet $811

RACE 8 (HONG KONG CUP)

1st 8 Normcore ($54-$12)

2nd 3 Win Bright ($15)

3rd 7 Magical ($6)

4th 2 Danon Premium

Forecast $112 Place forecast (3-8) $25, (7-8) $10, (3-7) $11

Tierce $758

Trio $90

Quartet $2,980

RACE 9

1st 3 Winning Dreamer ($9-$5.10)

2nd 10 Beauty Applause ($15)

3rd 5 California Rad ($28)

4th 1 Duke Wai

Forecast $31 Place forecast (3-10) $10, (3-5) $16, (5-10) $95

Tierce $487

Trio $138

Quartet $3,226

RACE 10

1st 9 Tourbillon Diamond ($26-$9)

2nd 12 Circuit Three ($13)

3rd 5 Shadow Hero ($7)

4th 11 Nicconi Express

Forecast $36 Place forecast (9-12) $13, (5-9) $7, (5-12) $11

Tierce $265

Trio $43

Quartet $1,108

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING