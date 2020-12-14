Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Master Montaro ($11-$7)
2nd 3 Super Dobbin ($12)
3rd 13 Trust Me ($10)
4th 4 Regency Bo Bo
Forecast $19 Place forecast (3-6) $9, (6-13) $8, (3-13) $16
Tierce $162
Trio $146
Quartet $3,383
RACE 2
1st 5 Authentic Champ ($12-$6)
2nd 13 Plikclone ($11)
3rd 12 Stunning Impact ($7)
4th 3 Ultimate Glory
Forecast $17 Place forecast (5-13) $6, (5-12) $5, (12-13) $10
Tierce $105
Trio $38
Quartet $369
RACE 3
1st 2 Charity Go ($44-$10)
2nd 13 Natural Storm ($8)
3rd 12 Flying Mighty ($30)
4th 11 Chevalier Prince
Forecast $29 Place forecast (2-13) $11, (2-12) $61, (12-13) $32
Tierce $1,323
Trio $443
Quartet No winner ($5,154 carried forward)
RACE 4 (HONG KONG VASE)
1st 7 Mogul ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Exultant ($5.10)
3rd 4 Columbus County ($7)
4th 3 Ho Ho Khan
Forecast $3 Place forecast (1-7) $2.50, (4-7) $4, (1-4) $3
Tierce $16
Trio $5
Quartet $79
RACE 5 (HONG KONG SPRINT)
1st 5 Danon Smash ($113-$32)
2nd 11 Jolly Banner ($75)
3rd 9 Rattan ($21)
4th 7 Wishful Thinker
Forecast $1,462
Place forecast (5-11) $386, (5-9) $102, (9-11) $223
Tierce $30,390
Trio $3,242
Quartet No winner ($13,237 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Lucky Patch ($18-$7)
2nd 7 Super Football ($14)
3rd 11 Beluga ($12)
4th 13 Exceptional Nice
Forecast $34 Place forecast (5-7) $12, (5-11) $10, (7-11) $24
Tierce $391
Trio $55
Quartet $20,790
RACE 7 (HONG KONG MILE)
1st 2 Golden Sixty ($6-$5.10)
2nd 5 Southern Legend ($20)
3rd 3 Admire Mars ($8)
4th 6 Waikuku
Forecast $22
Place forecast (2-5) $7, (2-3) $4, (3-5) $21
Tierce $104 Trio $58 Quartet $811
RACE 8 (HONG KONG CUP)
1st 8 Normcore ($54-$12)
2nd 3 Win Bright ($15)
3rd 7 Magical ($6)
4th 2 Danon Premium
Forecast $112 Place forecast (3-8) $25, (7-8) $10, (3-7) $11
Tierce $758
Trio $90
Quartet $2,980
RACE 9
1st 3 Winning Dreamer ($9-$5.10)
2nd 10 Beauty Applause ($15)
3rd 5 California Rad ($28)
4th 1 Duke Wai
Forecast $31 Place forecast (3-10) $10, (3-5) $16, (5-10) $95
Tierce $487
Trio $138
Quartet $3,226
RACE 10
1st 9 Tourbillon Diamond ($26-$9)
2nd 12 Circuit Three ($13)
3rd 5 Shadow Hero ($7)
4th 11 Nicconi Express
Forecast $36 Place forecast (9-12) $13, (5-9) $7, (5-12) $11
Tierce $265
Trio $43
Quartet $1,108
