Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Lucky Fun ($9-$5.10)
2nd 2 Zone D ($23)
3rd 1 Branding Power ($7)
4th 6 Silvery Warrior
Forecast $23
Place forecast (2-4) $10, (1-4) $4, (1-2) $21
Tierce $152
Trio $32
Quartet $5,844
RACE 2
1st 2 Copartner Era ($38-$10)
2nd 4 City Legend ($19)
3rd 5 California Legend ($6)
4th 12 General Castledale
Forecast $61
Place forecast (2-4) $21, (2-5) $7, (4-5) $11
Tierce $562
Trio $64
Quartet No winner ($4,922 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 9 Supreme Patrol ($85-$19)
2nd 1 Jade Theatre ($9)
3rd 5 Treasure Chest ($6)
4th 3 Great Son
Forecast $86 Place forecast (1-9) $28, (5-9) $11, (1-5) $6
Tierce $796
Trio $80
Quartet $12,861 ($12,250 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Speed Fay Fay ($29-$8)
2nd 11 Pearl Champion ($31)
3rd 13 Green Envy ($6)
4th 12 Thunder Stomp
Forecast $148
Place forecast (3-11) $38, (3-13) $5, (11-13) $24
Tierce $1,075
Trio $144
Quartet ($21,062) ($18,730 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Like That ($15-$7)
2nd 14 Noble Desire ($23)
3rd 4 United We Stand ($10)
4th 6 Decisive Twelve
Forecast $63 Place forecast (1-14) $21, (1-4) $8, (4-14) $33
Tierce $610
Trio $148
Quartet $11,052
RACE 6
1st 3 Leading Fortune ($32-$8)
2nd 4 Cheerful Days ($7)
3rd 7 Family Leader ($34)
4th 8 Rainbow Light
Forecast $25 Place forecast (3-4) $10, (3-7) $58, (4-7) $29
Tierce $972
Trio $152
Quartet $3,770 ($4,074 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 11 Sight Success ($5.30-$5.10)
2nd 3 Tornado Twist ($9)
3rd 2 Private Rocket ($13)
4th 8 King's Capital
Forecast $7
Place forecast (3-11) $4, (2-11) $5, (2-3) $14
Tierce $41
Trio $21
Quartet $761
RACE 8
1st 1 Silver Fig ($43-$13)
2nd 3 Gunnar ($9)
3rd 9 Golfman Star ($23)
4th 10 Take What You Need
Forecast $61 Place forecast (1-3) $22, (1-9) $46, (3-9) $28
Tierce $1,840
Trio $335
Quartet No winner ($4,803 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 5 Super Football ($17-$8)
2nd 8 Beauty Day ($24)
3rd 9 Entrusted ($27)
4th 3 Perfect To Great
Forecast $76
Place forecast (5-8) $27, (5-9) $48, (8-9) $139
Tierce $2,337
Trio $661
Quartet No winner ($17,136 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 4 Not Usual Talent ($108-$25)
2nd 11 Lucky Patch ($7)
3rd 5 Enrich Delight ($7)
4th 8 Beauty Legacy
Forecast $60
Place forecast (4-11) $20, (4-5) $27, (5-11) $5
Tierce $903
Trio $100
Quartet $29,331 ($31,939 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now