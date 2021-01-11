Sunday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 4 Lucky Fun ($9-$5.10)

2nd 2 Zone D ($23)

3rd 1 Branding Power ($7)

4th 6 Silvery Warrior

Forecast $23

Place forecast (2-4) $10, (1-4) $4, (1-2) $21

Tierce $152

Trio $32

Quartet $5,844

RACE 2

1st 2 Copartner Era ($38-$10)

2nd 4 City Legend ($19)

3rd 5 California Legend ($6)

4th 12 General Castledale

Forecast $61

Place forecast (2-4) $21, (2-5) $7, (4-5) $11

Tierce $562

Trio $64

Quartet No winner ($4,922 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 9 Supreme Patrol ($85-$19)

2nd 1 Jade Theatre ($9)

3rd 5 Treasure Chest ($6)

4th 3 Great Son

Forecast $86 Place forecast (1-9) $28, (5-9) $11, (1-5) $6

Tierce $796

Trio $80

Quartet $12,861 ($12,250 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Speed Fay Fay ($29-$8)

2nd 11 Pearl Champion ($31)

3rd 13 Green Envy ($6)

4th 12 Thunder Stomp

Forecast $148

Place forecast (3-11) $38, (3-13) $5, (11-13) $24

Tierce $1,075

Trio $144

Quartet ($21,062) ($18,730 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Like That ($15-$7)

2nd 14 Noble Desire ($23)

3rd 4 United We Stand ($10)

4th 6 Decisive Twelve

Forecast $63 Place forecast (1-14) $21, (1-4) $8, (4-14) $33

Tierce $610

Trio $148

Quartet $11,052

RACE 6

1st 3 Leading Fortune ($32-$8)

2nd 4 Cheerful Days ($7)

3rd 7 Family Leader ($34)

4th 8 Rainbow Light

Forecast $25 Place forecast (3-4) $10, (3-7) $58, (4-7) $29

Tierce $972

Trio $152

Quartet $3,770 ($4,074 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 11 Sight Success ($5.30-$5.10)

2nd 3 Tornado Twist ($9)

3rd 2 Private Rocket ($13)

4th 8 King's Capital

Forecast $7

Place forecast (3-11) $4, (2-11) $5, (2-3) $14

Tierce $41

Trio $21

Quartet $761

RACE 8

1st 1 Silver Fig ($43-$13)

2nd 3 Gunnar ($9)

3rd 9 Golfman Star ($23)

4th 10 Take What You Need

Forecast $61 Place forecast (1-3) $22, (1-9) $46, (3-9) $28

Tierce $1,840

Trio $335

Quartet No winner ($4,803 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 5 Super Football ($17-$8)

2nd 8 Beauty Day ($24)

3rd 9 Entrusted ($27)

4th 3 Perfect To Great

Forecast $76

Place forecast (5-8) $27, (5-9) $48, (8-9) $139

Tierce $2,337

Trio $661

Quartet No winner ($17,136 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 4 Not Usual Talent ($108-$25)

2nd 11 Lucky Patch ($7)

3rd 5 Enrich Delight ($7)

4th 8 Beauty Legacy

Forecast $60

Place forecast (4-11) $20, (4-5) $27, (5-11) $5

Tierce $903

Trio $100

Quartet $29,331 ($31,939 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)