Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Shanghai Dragon ($33-$8)
2nd 12 Manna From Heaven ($242)
3rd 10 Smart Thinker ($13)
4th 8 Sangria
Forecast $1,375 Place forecast (5-12) $302, (5-10) $16, (10-12) $419
Tierce $19,556 Trio $2,314
Quartet No winner ($30,337 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Golden Link ($78-$18)
2nd 10 Sam's Love ($9)
3rd 12 Gold 'N' Bold ($91)
4th 11 Champion Pride
Forecast $94 Place forecast (2-10) $26, (2-12) $181, (10-12) $115
Tierce $12,299 Trio $962
Quartet No winner ($59,877 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 2 Elusive State ($26-$6)
2nd 5 Encore Boy ($20)
3rd 4 Red Desert ($10)
4th 3 Glorious Artist
Forecast $100 Place forecast (2-5) $22, (2-4) $7, (4-5) $25 Tierce $633 Trio $106
Quartet $3,100
RACE 4
1st 11 Lady First ($68-$18)
2nd 8 So Awesome ($12)
3rd 4 Double Take ($10)
4th 7 Crown Avenue
Forecast $102 Place forecast (8-11) $33, (4-11) $28, (4-8) $18 Tierce $1,638
Trio $149 Quartet No winner ($4,023 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 New Future ($379-$77)
2nd 1 Classic Posh ($11)
3rd 3 Super Red Dragon ($16)
4th 2 Galactic
Forecast $520 Place forecast (1-6) $132, (3-6) $172, (1-3) $20 Tierce $7,725
Trio $870 Quartet No winner ($11,195 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Family Folks ($74-$23)
2nd 11 Hot Chili Pepper ($27)
3rd 13 Smart Wongchoy ($12)
4th 1 Everyone's Delight
Forecast $489 Place forecast (5-11) $116, (5-13) $54, (11-13) $56 Tierce $9,116
Trio $1,009 Quartet No winner ($30,037 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Ping Hai Bravo ($56-$12)
2nd 3 Valiant Dream ($6)
3rd 13 Carroll Street ($7)
4th 4 Metro Warrior
Forecast $36 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-13) $10, (3-13) $5 Tierce $256 Trio $32
Quartet $2,931
RACE 8
1st 7 Hongkong Great ($84-$32)
2nd 9 Ping Hai Treasure ($13)
3rd 12 Party Everyday ($6)
4th 6 Harmony Spirit
Forecast $176
Place forecast (7-9) $43, (7-12) $27, (9-12) $9
Tierce $1,011
Trio $132
Quartet No winner ($3,790 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 4 Beauty Applause ($32-$9)
2nd 5 Wellington ($5.10)
3rd 13 Larson ($24)
4th 8 Multimillion
Forecast $10
Place forecast (4-5) $5, (4-13) $29, (5-13) $12
Tierce $316
Trio $103
Quartet $1,608
RACE 10
1st 13 Tempest Express ($54-$17)
2nd 10 The Hulk ($12)
3rd 11 My Sugar ($7)
4th 14 Romantic Combo
Forecast $147
Place forecast (10-13) $38, (11-13) $15, (10-11) $11
Tierce $1,300
Trio $206
Quartet $4,456 ($5,475 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)
