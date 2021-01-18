Racing

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

Jan 18, 2021 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Shanghai Dragon ($33-$8)

2nd 12 Manna From Heaven ($242)

3rd 10 Smart Thinker ($13)

4th 8 Sangria

Forecast $1,375 Place forecast (5-12) $302, (5-10) $16, (10-12) $419

Tierce $19,556 Trio $2,314

Alwin Tan gets his 500th winner, finally
Alwin Tan gets his 500th winner, finally

Quartet No winner ($30,337 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Golden Link ($78-$18)

2nd 10 Sam's Love ($9)

3rd 12 Gold 'N' Bold ($91)

4th 11 Champion Pride

Forecast $94 Place forecast (2-10) $26, (2-12) $181, (10-12) $115

Tierce $12,299 Trio $962

Quartet No winner ($59,877 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 2 Elusive State ($26-$6)

2nd 5 Encore Boy ($20)

3rd 4 Red Desert ($10)

4th 3 Glorious Artist

Forecast $100 Place forecast (2-5) $22, (2-4) $7, (4-5) $25 Tierce $633 Trio $106

Quartet $3,100

RACE 4

1st 11 Lady First ($68-$18)

2nd 8 So Awesome ($12)

3rd 4 Double Take ($10)

4th 7 Crown Avenue

Forecast $102 Place forecast (8-11) $33, (4-11) $28, (4-8) $18 Tierce $1,638

Trio $149 Quartet No winner ($4,023 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 New Future ($379-$77)

2nd 1 Classic Posh ($11)

3rd 3 Super Red Dragon ($16)

4th 2 Galactic

Forecast $520 Place forecast (1-6) $132, (3-6) $172, (1-3) $20 Tierce $7,725

Trio $870 Quartet No winner ($11,195 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Family Folks ($74-$23)

2nd 11 Hot Chili Pepper ($27)

3rd 13 Smart Wongchoy ($12)

4th 1 Everyone's Delight

Forecast $489 Place forecast (5-11) $116, (5-13) $54, (11-13) $56 Tierce $9,116

Trio $1,009 Quartet No winner ($30,037 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Ping Hai Bravo ($56-$12)

2nd 3 Valiant Dream ($6)

3rd 13 Carroll Street ($7)

4th 4 Metro Warrior

Forecast $36 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-13) $10, (3-13) $5 Tierce $256 Trio $32

Quartet $2,931

RACE 8

1st 7 Hongkong Great ($84-$32)

2nd 9 Ping Hai Treasure ($13)

3rd 12 Party Everyday ($6)

4th 6 Harmony Spirit

Forecast $176

Place forecast (7-9) $43, (7-12) $27, (9-12) $9

Tierce $1,011

Trio $132

Quartet No winner ($3,790 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 4 Beauty Applause ($32-$9)

2nd 5 Wellington ($5.10)

3rd 13 Larson ($24)

4th 8 Multimillion

Forecast $10

Place forecast (4-5) $5, (4-13) $29, (5-13) $12

Tierce $316

Trio $103

Quartet $1,608

RACE 10

1st 13 Tempest Express ($54-$17)

2nd 10 The Hulk ($12)

3rd 11 My Sugar ($7)

4th 14 Romantic Combo

Forecast $147

Place forecast (10-13) $38, (11-13) $15, (10-11) $11

Tierce $1,300

Trio $206

Quartet $4,456 ($5,475 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)

