Sunday's Hong Kong Results

Feb 01, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 7 Fantastic Way ($7-$5.10)

2nd 14 Fire Ball ($7)

3rd 12 Vukan ($11)

4th 3 Simply Spectacular

Forecast $7 Place forecast (7-14) $3, (7-12) $6, (12-14) $13

Tierce $44 Trio $23

The champ Duric's Prosperous Return

Quartet $131

RACE 2

1st 8 Galaxy Emperor ($56-$19)

2nd 9 Seize The Spirit ($118)

3rd 3 City Legend ($9)

4th 7 Victorious Leader

Forecast $903

Place forecast (8-9) $208, (3-8) $18, (3-9) $133

Tierce $7,988 Trio $459

Quartet No winner ($4,903 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Lucky Fun ($21-$9)

2nd 5 Resolute ($8)

3rd 3 Moeraki ($13)

4th 11 One Happy Star

Forecast $19

Place forecast (1-5) $8, (1-3) $13, (3-5) $11

Tierce $148 Trio $19

Quartet $2,843

RACE 4

1st 9 Happy Win Win ($63-$13)

2nd 6 Winning Steed ($25)

3rd 10 Nunchuks ($12)

4th 4 Donc Je Suis

Forecast $239 Place forecast (6-9) $58, (9-10) $31, (6-10) $45

Tierce $3,892 Trio $513

Quartet No winner ($3,823 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Sunny Boy ($42-$12)

2nd 5 Sunset Watch ($19)

3rd 2 Utopia Life ($15)

4th 10 Flying Bonus

Forecast $105 Place forecast (1-5) $32, (1-2) $26, (2-5) $45

Tierce $1,706 Trio $412

Quartet No winner ($16,449 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 12 Beauty Smile ($34-$12)

2nd 2 Not Usual Talent ($7)

3rd 3 Ballistic King ($9)

4th 10 Highly Proactive

Forecast $24 Place forecast (2-12) $10, (3-12) $17, (2-3) $10

Tierce $337 Trio $53

Quartet $6,715

RACE 7

1st 10 Glorious Dragon ($31-$9)

2nd 1 Exultant ($7)

3rd 2 Furore ($6)

4th 9 Singapore Sling

Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-10) $7, (2-10) $7, (1-2) $4

Tierce $117 Trio $26

Quartet $1,420

RACE 8

1st 11 Ultra Express ($39-$11)

2nd 13 Green Envy ($9)

3rd 9 Wins All ($7)

4th 5 El Jefe

Forecast $49 Place forecast (11-13) $16, (9-11) $12, (9-13) $6

Tierce $230 Trio $35

Quartet No winner ($4,158 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 10 Casimiro ($166-$35)

2nd 13 Telecom Fighters ($11)

3rd 8 Authentic Champ ($9)

4th 3 Perfect To Great

Forecast $170 Place forecast (10-13) $45, (8-10) $42, (8-13) $12

Tierce $2,873

Trio $339

Quartet $10,391 ($11,348 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 3 Beauty Applause ($47-$14)

2nd 11 Guy Dragon ($16)

3rd 13 Roman Turbo ($13)

4th 5 Highland Fortune

Forecast $164 Place forecast (3-11) $56, (3-13) $22, (11-13) $32

Tierce $2,035 Trio $222

Quartet $10,247

