Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 7 Fantastic Way ($7-$5.10)
2nd 14 Fire Ball ($7)
3rd 12 Vukan ($11)
4th 3 Simply Spectacular
Forecast $7 Place forecast (7-14) $3, (7-12) $6, (12-14) $13
Tierce $44 Trio $23
Quartet $131
RACE 2
1st 8 Galaxy Emperor ($56-$19)
2nd 9 Seize The Spirit ($118)
3rd 3 City Legend ($9)
4th 7 Victorious Leader
Forecast $903
Place forecast (8-9) $208, (3-8) $18, (3-9) $133
Tierce $7,988 Trio $459
Quartet No winner ($4,903 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Lucky Fun ($21-$9)
2nd 5 Resolute ($8)
3rd 3 Moeraki ($13)
4th 11 One Happy Star
Forecast $19
Place forecast (1-5) $8, (1-3) $13, (3-5) $11
Tierce $148 Trio $19
Quartet $2,843
RACE 4
1st 9 Happy Win Win ($63-$13)
2nd 6 Winning Steed ($25)
3rd 10 Nunchuks ($12)
4th 4 Donc Je Suis
Forecast $239 Place forecast (6-9) $58, (9-10) $31, (6-10) $45
Tierce $3,892 Trio $513
Quartet No winner ($3,823 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Sunny Boy ($42-$12)
2nd 5 Sunset Watch ($19)
3rd 2 Utopia Life ($15)
4th 10 Flying Bonus
Forecast $105 Place forecast (1-5) $32, (1-2) $26, (2-5) $45
Tierce $1,706 Trio $412
Quartet No winner ($16,449 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 12 Beauty Smile ($34-$12)
2nd 2 Not Usual Talent ($7)
3rd 3 Ballistic King ($9)
4th 10 Highly Proactive
Forecast $24 Place forecast (2-12) $10, (3-12) $17, (2-3) $10
Tierce $337 Trio $53
Quartet $6,715
RACE 7
1st 10 Glorious Dragon ($31-$9)
2nd 1 Exultant ($7)
3rd 2 Furore ($6)
4th 9 Singapore Sling
Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-10) $7, (2-10) $7, (1-2) $4
Tierce $117 Trio $26
Quartet $1,420
RACE 8
1st 11 Ultra Express ($39-$11)
2nd 13 Green Envy ($9)
3rd 9 Wins All ($7)
4th 5 El Jefe
Forecast $49 Place forecast (11-13) $16, (9-11) $12, (9-13) $6
Tierce $230 Trio $35
Quartet No winner ($4,158 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 10 Casimiro ($166-$35)
2nd 13 Telecom Fighters ($11)
3rd 8 Authentic Champ ($9)
4th 3 Perfect To Great
Forecast $170 Place forecast (10-13) $45, (8-10) $42, (8-13) $12
Tierce $2,873
Trio $339
Quartet $10,391 ($11,348 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 3 Beauty Applause ($47-$14)
2nd 11 Guy Dragon ($16)
3rd 13 Roman Turbo ($13)
4th 5 Highland Fortune
Forecast $164 Place forecast (3-11) $56, (3-13) $22, (11-13) $32
Tierce $2,035 Trio $222
Quartet $10,247
