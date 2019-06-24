Sunday’S Hong Kong Results
SUNDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 2 Nice Fandango ($73-$27)
2nd 1 Multimax ($9)
3rd 5 Starlot ($27)
4th 4 Yee Cheong Lucky
Forecast $86
Place Forecast (1-2) $30, (2-5) $101, (1-5) $32
Tierce $2,839 Trio $358
Quartet No winner ($3,688 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 4 Ho Ho Feel ($20-$7)
2nd 11 Gorgeous Again ($10)
3rd 2 London Hall ($7)
4th 7 Bullish Glory
Forecast $31
Place Forecast (4-11) $10, (2-4) $6, (2-11) $10 Tierce $201 Trio $43 Quartet $2,954
RACE 3
1st 8 Flying Thunder ($15-$6)
2nd 4 Time To Celebrate ($11)
3rd 1 Pingwu Spark ($9)
4th 5 Morethanlucky
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (4-8) $9, (1-8) $6, (1-4) $11
Tierce $143 Trio $17 Quartet $399
RACE 4
1st 13 High Rev ($87-$21)
2nd 6 Ezra ($8)
3rd 9 Circuit Three ($10)
4th 11 My Winner
Forecast $68
Place Forecast (6-13) $23, (9-13) $28, (6-9) $10
Tierce $822 Trio $145
Quartet No winner ($3,952 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Chicken Dance ($11-$6)
2nd 4 Super Eighteen ($16)
3rd 12 Lightning Treasure ($13)
4th 7 Breeze Of Spring
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (4-5) $11, (5-12) $9, (4-12) $31 Tierce $257 Trio $60 Quartet $1,432
RACE 6
1st 6 Bellagio ($14-$6)
2nd 5 Empire Star ($12)
3rd 1 Flying Victory ($11)
4th 11 Telecom Rocket
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (5-6) $9, (1-6) $8, (1-5) $12 Tierce $162
Trio $27 Quartet $1,980
RACE 7
1st 1 Voyage Warrior ($6-$5.10)
2nd 13 Healthy Luck ($16)
3rd 9 Goko ($17)
4th 14 Look Eras
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (1-13) $9, (1-9) $8, (9-13) $47 Tierce $163 Trio $66 Quartet $2,758
RACE 8
1st 1 Rise High ($15-$7)
2nd 4 Seasons Bloom ($14)
3rd 5 Citron Spirit ($12)
4th 2 Time Warp
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (1-4) $13, (1-5) $9, (4-5) $22 Tierce $195 Trio $35 Quartet $1,390
Scratching: 7 Insayshable
RACE 9
1st 7 Earth Trilogy ($101-$22)
2nd 8 Red Elysees ($30)
3rd 10 Beauty Day ($11)
4th 2 Uncle Steve
Forecast $425
Place Forecast (7-8) $105, (7-10) $32, (8-10) $44
Tierce $5,621 Trio $782
Quartet No winner ($9,688 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 9 Charizard ($60-$15)
2nd 4 Happy Fun ($10)
3rd 6 Picken ($12)
4th 12 Ultimate Glory
Forecast $87
Place Forecast (4-9) $27, (6-9) $26, (4-6) $17
Tierce $1,545
Trio $227
Quartet No winner ($29,246 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on June 26)
