Sunday’S Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Nice Fandango ($73-$27)

2nd 1 Multimax ($9)

3rd 5 Starlot ($27)

4th 4 Yee Cheong Lucky

Forecast $86

Place Forecast (1-2) $30, (2-5) $101, (1-5) $32

Tierce $2,839 Trio $358

Quartet No winner ($3,688 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 4 Ho Ho Feel ($20-$7)

2nd 11 Gorgeous Again ($10)

3rd 2 London Hall ($7)

4th 7 Bullish Glory

Forecast $31

Place Forecast (4-11) $10, (2-4) $6, (2-11) $10 Tierce $201 Trio $43 Quartet $2,954

RACE 3

1st 8 Flying Thunder ($15-$6)

2nd 4 Time To Celebrate ($11)

3rd 1 Pingwu Spark ($9)

4th 5 Morethanlucky

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (4-8) $9, (1-8) $6, (1-4) $11

Tierce $143 Trio $17 Quartet $399

RACE 4

1st 13 High Rev ($87-$21)

2nd 6 Ezra ($8)

3rd 9 Circuit Three ($10)

4th 11 My Winner

Forecast $68

Place Forecast (6-13) $23, (9-13) $28, (6-9) $10

Tierce $822 Trio $145

Quartet No winner ($3,952 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Chicken Dance ($11-$6)

2nd 4 Super Eighteen ($16)

3rd 12 Lightning Treasure ($13)

4th 7 Breeze Of Spring

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (4-5) $11, (5-12) $9, (4-12) $31 Tierce $257 Trio $60 Quartet $1,432

RACE 6

1st 6 Bellagio ($14-$6)

2nd 5 Empire Star ($12)

3rd 1 Flying Victory ($11)

4th 11 Telecom Rocket

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (5-6) $9, (1-6) $8, (1-5) $12 Tierce $162

Trio $27 Quartet $1,980

RACE 7

1st 1 Voyage Warrior ($6-$5.10)

2nd 13 Healthy Luck ($16)

3rd 9 Goko ($17)

4th 14 Look Eras

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (1-13) $9, (1-9) $8, (9-13) $47 Tierce $163 Trio $66 Quartet $2,758

RACE 8

1st 1 Rise High ($15-$7)

2nd 4 Seasons Bloom ($14)

3rd 5 Citron Spirit ($12)

4th 2 Time Warp

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (1-4) $13, (1-5) $9, (4-5) $22 Tierce $195 Trio $35 Quartet $1,390

Scratching: 7 Insayshable

RACE 9

1st 7 Earth Trilogy ($101-$22)

2nd 8 Red Elysees ($30)

3rd 10 Beauty Day ($11)

4th 2 Uncle Steve

Forecast $425

Place Forecast (7-8) $105, (7-10) $32, (8-10) $44

Tierce $5,621 Trio $782

Quartet No winner ($9,688 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 9 Charizard ($60-$15)

2nd 4 Happy Fun ($10)

3rd 6 Picken ($12)

4th 12 Ultimate Glory

Forecast $87

Place Forecast (4-9) $27, (6-9) $26, (4-6) $17

Tierce $1,545

Trio $227

Quartet No winner ($29,246 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on June 26)