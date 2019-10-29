Racing

Sunday's Hong Kong results

Oct 29, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 10 Rochford ($51-$15)

2nd 11 Run Moochi ($15)

3rd 5 Exponents ($9)

4th 1 Corre Rapido

Forecast $73

Place Forecast (10-11) $21, (5-10) $16, (5-1)1 $14

High five for unbeaten Surpass Natural

Tierce $648 Trio $49

Quartet $1,597

Scratching: 2 Never Better

RACE 2

1st 7 Curling Luxury ($211-$41)

2nd 8 Mister Monte ($20)

3rd 9 Above ($6)

4th 4 Hay Run

Forecast $293

Place Forecast (7-8) $84, (7-9) $30, (8-9) $12

Tierce $2,714 Trio $255

Quartet No winner ($5,918 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Chater Thunder ($33-$9)

2nd 14 Winning Circle ($82)

3rd 1 Mr Magellan ($17)

4th 11 Master Bernini

Forecast $373

Place Forecast (10-14) $110, (1-10) $25, (1-14) $204

Tierce $5,583 Trio $4,801

Quartet No winner ($11,398 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Elusive State ($11-$5.10)

2nd 7 Buddies ($8)

3rd 3 Turin Redstar ($16)

4th 5 Raging Blitzkrieg

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (1-3) $8, (3-7) $13

Tierce $80 Trio $23

Quartet $374

RACE 5

1st 12 Star Superior ($27-$10)

2nd 4 Zero Hedge ($21)

3rd 3 Gracious Ryder ($25)

4th 8 Foodie Princess

Forecast $92

Place Forecast (4-12) $29, (3-12) $26, (3-4) $66

Tierce $2,140 Trio $608

Quartet No winner ($4,578 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 8 Fortune Happiness ($17-$7)

2nd 11 Wayfoong Charmer ($7)

3rd 1 Strathclyde ($18)

4th 12 Happy Happy Star

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (8-11) $5, (1-8) $15, (1-11) $15

Tierce $166 Trio 1 $45

Quartet $1,129

RACE 7

1st 6 Mr Wealth ($98-$27)

2nd 11 Aquila ($7)

3rd 4 Just Not Listening ($13)

4th 10 Mega Red

Forecast $71

Place Forecast (6-11) $27, (4-6) $47, (4-11) $11

Tierce $1,698 Trio $317

Quartet $5,047

RACE 8

1st 8 Bear Slam ($10-$6)

2nd 5 Volpino ($41)

3rd 1 Warm The Voice ($16)

4th 11 Ruletheroost

Forecast $81

Place Forecast (5-8) $28, (1-8) $10, (1-5) $105

Tierce $709 Trio $227

Quartet No winner ($4,278 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 2 Seven Heavens ($35-$10)

2nd 8 Utopia Life ($8)

3rd 1 Encore Boy ($14)

4th 7 Mega Heart

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (2-8) $9, (1-2) $21, (1-8) $11

Tierce 2401 Trio $82

Quartet $5,815

Scratching: 12 Decisive Action

HORSE RACING