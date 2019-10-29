Sunday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 10 Rochford ($51-$15)
2nd 11 Run Moochi ($15)
3rd 5 Exponents ($9)
4th 1 Corre Rapido
Forecast $73
Place Forecast (10-11) $21, (5-10) $16, (5-1)1 $14
Tierce $648 Trio $49
Quartet $1,597
Scratching: 2 Never Better
RACE 2
1st 7 Curling Luxury ($211-$41)
2nd 8 Mister Monte ($20)
3rd 9 Above ($6)
4th 4 Hay Run
Forecast $293
Place Forecast (7-8) $84, (7-9) $30, (8-9) $12
Tierce $2,714 Trio $255
Quartet No winner ($5,918 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 10 Chater Thunder ($33-$9)
2nd 14 Winning Circle ($82)
3rd 1 Mr Magellan ($17)
4th 11 Master Bernini
Forecast $373
Place Forecast (10-14) $110, (1-10) $25, (1-14) $204
Tierce $5,583 Trio $4,801
Quartet No winner ($11,398 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Elusive State ($11-$5.10)
2nd 7 Buddies ($8)
3rd 3 Turin Redstar ($16)
4th 5 Raging Blitzkrieg
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (1-3) $8, (3-7) $13
Tierce $80 Trio $23
Quartet $374
RACE 5
1st 12 Star Superior ($27-$10)
2nd 4 Zero Hedge ($21)
3rd 3 Gracious Ryder ($25)
4th 8 Foodie Princess
Forecast $92
Place Forecast (4-12) $29, (3-12) $26, (3-4) $66
Tierce $2,140 Trio $608
Quartet No winner ($4,578 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 8 Fortune Happiness ($17-$7)
2nd 11 Wayfoong Charmer ($7)
3rd 1 Strathclyde ($18)
4th 12 Happy Happy Star
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (8-11) $5, (1-8) $15, (1-11) $15
Tierce $166 Trio 1 $45
Quartet $1,129
RACE 7
1st 6 Mr Wealth ($98-$27)
2nd 11 Aquila ($7)
3rd 4 Just Not Listening ($13)
4th 10 Mega Red
Forecast $71
Place Forecast (6-11) $27, (4-6) $47, (4-11) $11
Tierce $1,698 Trio $317
Quartet $5,047
RACE 8
1st 8 Bear Slam ($10-$6)
2nd 5 Volpino ($41)
3rd 1 Warm The Voice ($16)
4th 11 Ruletheroost
Forecast $81
Place Forecast (5-8) $28, (1-8) $10, (1-5) $105
Tierce $709 Trio $227
Quartet No winner ($4,278 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 2 Seven Heavens ($35-$10)
2nd 8 Utopia Life ($8)
3rd 1 Encore Boy ($14)
4th 7 Mega Heart
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (2-8) $9, (1-2) $21, (1-8) $11
Tierce 2401 Trio $82
Quartet $5,815
Scratching: 12 Decisive Action
