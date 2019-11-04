Racing

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

Nov 04, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 11 Leisured Feet ($21-$8)

2nd 9 King Mortar ($50)

3rd 4 Kwai Chung Elite ($12)

4th 10 Fire And Gold

Forecast $167

Place Forecast (9-11) $52, (4-11) $12, (4-9) $99

Saturday's South Africa Results

Tierce $2,024

Trio $481

Quartet No winner ($2,778 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Duke Wai ($63-$11)

2nd 6 Lucky More ($6)

3rd 5 Here Comes Ted ($128)

4th 2 Victory Power

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (1-6) $6, (1-5) $252, (5-6) $71

Tierce $5,095

Trio $624

Quartet $8,119, ($9,963 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Fresh Power ($37-$10)

2nd 8 Breeze Of Spring ($7)

3rd 6 On Excel Star ($15)

4th 5 No Regrets At All

Forecast $26

Place Forecast (1-8) $9, (1-6) $22, (6-8) $13

Tierce $524 Trio $85

Quartet $17,074, ($14,179 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Beauty Applause ($9-$6)

2nd 2 Endearing ($14)

3rd 11 Star Majestic ($35)

4th 5 Island Shine

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (2-9) $9, (9-11) $20, (2-11) $105

Tierce $365 Trio $242

Quartet $3,389

RACE 5

1st 2 Relentless Me ($18-$7)

2nd 7 Destin ($12)

3rd 4 City Legend ($8)

4th 5 Joyful Heart

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (2-7) $9, (2-4) $6, (4-7) $10

Tierce $143 Trio $31

Quartet No winner ($3,354 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Thanks Forever ($25-$8)

2nd 1 California Whip ($12)

3rd 2 Fat Turtle ($5.10)

4th 12 Mr Lumieres

Forecast $43

Place Forecast (1-6) $12, (2-6) $4, (1-2) $6

Tierce $169

Trio $13

Quartet $6,209

RACE 7

1st 2 Southern Legend ($140-$29)

2nd 5 Time Warp ($15)

3rd 1 Exultant ($6)

4th 11 Sacred Capital

Forecast $231

Place Forecast (2-5) $46, (1-2) $20, (1-5) $11

Tierce $1,761 Trio $147

Quartet No winner ($7,836 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 13 Flying Victory ($83-$20)

2nd 11 Regency Bo Bo ($7)

3rd 1 Guy Dragon ($10)

4th 14 Prince Of Gems

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (11-13) $15, (1-13) $35, (1-11) $10

Tierce $997

Trio $198

Quartet $4,954

Scratching: 10 Mighty Maverick

RACE 9

1st 1 Cordyceps ($59-$16)

2nd 8 Beauty Day ($9)

3rd 13 Defining Moment ($26)

4th 5 Packing Warrior

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (1-8) $19, (1-13) $68, (8-13) $32

Tierce $1,816

Trio $1,015

Quartet No winner ($2,896 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 10 More Than This ($25-$10)

2nd 11 Nicconi Express ($33)

3rd 9 Happy Fun ($9)

4th 3 Helene Leadingstar

Forecast $215

Place Forecast (10-11) $59, (9-10) $11, (9-11) $41

Tierce $2,217

Trio $223

Quartet No winner ($8,036 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Nov 6)

