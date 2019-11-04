Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 11 Leisured Feet ($21-$8)
2nd 9 King Mortar ($50)
3rd 4 Kwai Chung Elite ($12)
4th 10 Fire And Gold
Forecast $167
Place Forecast (9-11) $52, (4-11) $12, (4-9) $99
Tierce $2,024
Trio $481
Quartet No winner ($2,778 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Duke Wai ($63-$11)
2nd 6 Lucky More ($6)
3rd 5 Here Comes Ted ($128)
4th 2 Victory Power
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (1-6) $6, (1-5) $252, (5-6) $71
Tierce $5,095
Trio $624
Quartet $8,119, ($9,963 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Fresh Power ($37-$10)
2nd 8 Breeze Of Spring ($7)
3rd 6 On Excel Star ($15)
4th 5 No Regrets At All
Forecast $26
Place Forecast (1-8) $9, (1-6) $22, (6-8) $13
Tierce $524 Trio $85
Quartet $17,074, ($14,179 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 Beauty Applause ($9-$6)
2nd 2 Endearing ($14)
3rd 11 Star Majestic ($35)
4th 5 Island Shine
Forecast $25
Place Forecast (2-9) $9, (9-11) $20, (2-11) $105
Tierce $365 Trio $242
Quartet $3,389
RACE 5
1st 2 Relentless Me ($18-$7)
2nd 7 Destin ($12)
3rd 4 City Legend ($8)
4th 5 Joyful Heart
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (2-7) $9, (2-4) $6, (4-7) $10
Tierce $143 Trio $31
Quartet No winner ($3,354 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Thanks Forever ($25-$8)
2nd 1 California Whip ($12)
3rd 2 Fat Turtle ($5.10)
4th 12 Mr Lumieres
Forecast $43
Place Forecast (1-6) $12, (2-6) $4, (1-2) $6
Tierce $169
Trio $13
Quartet $6,209
RACE 7
1st 2 Southern Legend ($140-$29)
2nd 5 Time Warp ($15)
3rd 1 Exultant ($6)
4th 11 Sacred Capital
Forecast $231
Place Forecast (2-5) $46, (1-2) $20, (1-5) $11
Tierce $1,761 Trio $147
Quartet No winner ($7,836 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 13 Flying Victory ($83-$20)
2nd 11 Regency Bo Bo ($7)
3rd 1 Guy Dragon ($10)
4th 14 Prince Of Gems
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (11-13) $15, (1-13) $35, (1-11) $10
Tierce $997
Trio $198
Quartet $4,954
Scratching: 10 Mighty Maverick
RACE 9
1st 1 Cordyceps ($59-$16)
2nd 8 Beauty Day ($9)
3rd 13 Defining Moment ($26)
4th 5 Packing Warrior
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (1-8) $19, (1-13) $68, (8-13) $32
Tierce $1,816
Trio $1,015
Quartet No winner ($2,896 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 10 More Than This ($25-$10)
2nd 11 Nicconi Express ($33)
3rd 9 Happy Fun ($9)
4th 3 Helene Leadingstar
Forecast $215
Place Forecast (10-11) $59, (9-10) $11, (9-11) $41
Tierce $2,217
Trio $223
Quartet No winner ($8,036 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Nov 6)
