Sunday's Hong Kong results

RACE 1

1st 1 Valiant Dream ($21-$8)

2nd 9 War Of Courage ($12)

3rd 4 Colonel ($12)

4th 6 Smart Of Youth

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (1-9) $11, (1-4) $11, (4-9) $19 Tierce $302 Trio $126 Quartet $2,188

RACE 2

1st 10 Victorious Leader ($18-$8)

2nd 8 Seize The Spirit ($77)

3rd 9 Surewin ($14)

4th 3 General Trump

Forecast $268 Place Forecast (8-10) $82, (9-10) $11, (8-9) $154 Tierce $2,703 Trio $427 Quartet No winner ($2,856 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Will Power ($20-$9)

2nd 3 Dollar Reward ($10)

3rd 12 Foodie Princess ($28)

4th 6 Sky Treasure

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-10) $12, (10-12) $31, (3-12) $37 Tierce $876 Trio $671 Quartet No winner ($9,014 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 12 Wicker ($40-$12)

2nd 1 Chaparral Star ($23)

3rd 2 Golden Kid ($11)

4th 5 Divine Power

Forecast $121 Place Forecast (1-12) $39, (2-12) $15, (1-2) $34 Tierce $1,946 Trio $320 Quartet No winner ($18,344 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 11 Sprint Forward ($21-$8)

2nd 5 Mighty Giant ($33)

3rd 9 Joyful Heart ($10)

4th 10 Golden Four

Forecast $131 Place Forecast (5-11) $39, (9-11) $10, (5-9) $44 Tierce $1,258 Trio $364 Quartet $23,905

Scratching: 7 Authentic Champ

RACE 6

1st 13 Telecom Rocket ($14-$6)

2nd 4 Cheerful Leader ($9)

3rd 10 Joy Master ($11)

4th 3 Happy Win Win

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (4-13) $8, (10-13) $11, (4-10) $10 Tierce $160 Trio $38 Quartet $1,323

RACE 7

1st 4 Elite Patch ($7-$5.10)

2nd 8 Mega Heart ($9)

3rd 2 Handsome Bo Bo ($11)

4th 9 Handsome Rebel

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (4-8) $4, (2-4) $6, (2-8) $15 Tierce $64 Trio $27 Quartet $497

RACE 8

1st 9 Perfect Match ($11-$6)

2nd 3 Joyful Trinity ($32)

3rd 1 Decrypt ($13)

4th 11 Beauty Rush

Forecast $74 Place Forecast (3-9) $23, (1-9) $9, (1-3) $82 Tierce $897 Trio $155 Quartet $4,066

RACE 9

1st 9 Quadruple Double ($15-$6)

2nd 4 Computer Patch ($15)

3rd 5 Big Fortune ($6)

4th 2 Lockheed

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (4-9) $12, (5-9) $4, (4-5) $14 Tierce $215 Trio $41 Quartet $1,973

RACE 10

1st 3 Reliable Team ($22-$8)

2nd 10 Super Elegance ($23)

3rd 13 Ezra ($8)

4th 12 Amazing Luck

Forecast $56 Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (3-13) $8, (10-13) $26 Tierce $710 Trio $115 Quartet $5,173, ($6,356 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Dec 18)