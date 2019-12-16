Sunday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 1 Valiant Dream ($21-$8)
2nd 9 War Of Courage ($12)
3rd 4 Colonel ($12)
4th 6 Smart Of Youth
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (1-9) $11, (1-4) $11, (4-9) $19 Tierce $302 Trio $126 Quartet $2,188
RACE 2
1st 10 Victorious Leader ($18-$8)
2nd 8 Seize The Spirit ($77)
3rd 9 Surewin ($14)
4th 3 General Trump
Forecast $268 Place Forecast (8-10) $82, (9-10) $11, (8-9) $154 Tierce $2,703 Trio $427 Quartet No winner ($2,856 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 10 Will Power ($20-$9)
2nd 3 Dollar Reward ($10)
3rd 12 Foodie Princess ($28)
4th 6 Sky Treasure
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-10) $12, (10-12) $31, (3-12) $37 Tierce $876 Trio $671 Quartet No winner ($9,014 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 12 Wicker ($40-$12)
2nd 1 Chaparral Star ($23)
3rd 2 Golden Kid ($11)
4th 5 Divine Power
Forecast $121 Place Forecast (1-12) $39, (2-12) $15, (1-2) $34 Tierce $1,946 Trio $320 Quartet No winner ($18,344 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 11 Sprint Forward ($21-$8)
2nd 5 Mighty Giant ($33)
3rd 9 Joyful Heart ($10)
4th 10 Golden Four
Forecast $131 Place Forecast (5-11) $39, (9-11) $10, (5-9) $44 Tierce $1,258 Trio $364 Quartet $23,905
Scratching: 7 Authentic Champ
RACE 6
1st 13 Telecom Rocket ($14-$6)
2nd 4 Cheerful Leader ($9)
3rd 10 Joy Master ($11)
4th 3 Happy Win Win
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (4-13) $8, (10-13) $11, (4-10) $10 Tierce $160 Trio $38 Quartet $1,323
RACE 7
1st 4 Elite Patch ($7-$5.10)
2nd 8 Mega Heart ($9)
3rd 2 Handsome Bo Bo ($11)
4th 9 Handsome Rebel
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (4-8) $4, (2-4) $6, (2-8) $15 Tierce $64 Trio $27 Quartet $497
RACE 8
1st 9 Perfect Match ($11-$6)
2nd 3 Joyful Trinity ($32)
3rd 1 Decrypt ($13)
4th 11 Beauty Rush
Forecast $74 Place Forecast (3-9) $23, (1-9) $9, (1-3) $82 Tierce $897 Trio $155 Quartet $4,066
RACE 9
1st 9 Quadruple Double ($15-$6)
2nd 4 Computer Patch ($15)
3rd 5 Big Fortune ($6)
4th 2 Lockheed
Forecast $33 Place Forecast (4-9) $12, (5-9) $4, (4-5) $14 Tierce $215 Trio $41 Quartet $1,973
RACE 10
1st 3 Reliable Team ($22-$8)
2nd 10 Super Elegance ($23)
3rd 13 Ezra ($8)
4th 12 Amazing Luck
Forecast $56 Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (3-13) $8, (10-13) $26 Tierce $710 Trio $115 Quartet $5,173, ($6,356 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Dec 18)
