Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Trust Me ($21-$8)
2nd 4 Decisive Twelve ($6)
3rd 6 Fabulous Eight ($25)
4th 2 Precious Sweetie
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-6) $22, (4-6) $13
Tierce $213
Trio $42
Quartet $4,578, ($5,358 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 3 Victoriam ($16-$6)
2nd 7 Great Treasure ($26)
3rd 6 California Turbo ($12)
4th 2 Take What You Need
Forecast $96
Place Forecast (3-7) $19, (3-6) $10, (6-7) $43
Tierce $868
Trio $197
Quartet $5,732
RACE 3
1st 1 Beauty Generation ($12-$5.10)
2nd 3 Ka Ying Star ($8)
3rd 4 Southern Legend ($16)
4th 5 Furore
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-4) $8, (3-4) $21
Tierce $144
Trio $46 Quartet $1,126
RACE 4
1st 5 Ka Ying Excellent ($9-$6)
2nd 4 Loriz ($16)
3rd 2 Chairman Lo ($7)
4th 1 Smiling City
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (4-5) $10, (2-5) $5, (2-4) $19
Tierce $127
Trio $28
Quartet $713
RACE 5
1st 8 Helene Leadingstar ($50-$13)
2nd 10 Butterfield ($5.10)
3rd 7 Helene Charisma ($38)
4th 4 Ho Ho Khan
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (8-10) $6, (7-8) $41, (7-10) $14
Tierce $609
Trio $89
Quartet No winner ($5,092 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Defining Moment ($16-$6)
2nd 12 Enjoy Life ($39)
3rd 9 Party Everyday ($9)
4th 13 Plikclone
Forecast $142
Place Forecast (5-12) $36, (5-9) $8, (9-12) $51
Tierce $943
Trio $163
Quartet No winner ($14,060 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Voyage Warrior ($120-$21)
2nd 1 Hot King Prawn ($5.10)
3rd 2 Thanks Forever ($8)
4th 3 Mr Stunning
Forecast $57
Place Forecast (1-7) $12, (2-7) $35, (1-2) $5
Tierce $726
Trio $94
Quartet $9,209
RACE 8
1st 13 Voyage Star ($225-$51)
2nd 11 Eptiwins ($9)
3rd 4 Dublin Star ($6)
4th 10 Happy Tango
Forecast $220
Place Forecast (11-13) $60, (4-13) $46, (4-11) $6
Tierce $2,972
Trio $821
Quartet No winner ($3,466 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 7 Ka Ying Legend ($36-$8)
2nd 9 Eligere ($18)
3rd 8 Star Luck ($9)
4th 12 Nordic Warrior
Forecast $130
Place Forecast (7-9) $28, (7-8) $11, (8-9) $24
Tierce $991
Trio $107
Quartet $10,636
Scratching: 5 Wisdom Patch
RACE 10
1st 9 Everyone's Joy ($71-$19)
2nd 1 Farhh Above ($7)
3rd 14 Such A Happiness ($15)
4th 13 Emerald Spur
Forecast $52
Place Forecast (1-9) $20, (9-14) $45, (1-14) $15
Tierce $1,355
Trio $316
Quartet $2,764 , ($3,302 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on May 6)
