Sunday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Trust Me ($21-$8)

2nd 4 Decisive Twelve ($6)

3rd 6 Fabulous Eight ($25)

4th 2 Precious Sweetie

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-6) $22, (4-6) $13

Tierce $213

Trio $42

Quartet $4,578, ($5,358 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 3 Victoriam ($16-$6)

2nd 7 Great Treasure ($26)

3rd 6 California Turbo ($12)

4th 2 Take What You Need

Forecast $96

Place Forecast (3-7) $19, (3-6) $10, (6-7) $43

Tierce $868

Trio $197

Quartet $5,732

RACE 3

1st 1 Beauty Generation ($12-$5.10)

2nd 3 Ka Ying Star ($8)

3rd 4 Southern Legend ($16)

4th 5 Furore

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-4) $8, (3-4) $21

Tierce $144

Trio $46 Quartet $1,126

RACE 4

1st 5 Ka Ying Excellent ($9-$6)

2nd 4 Loriz ($16)

3rd 2 Chairman Lo ($7)

4th 1 Smiling City

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (4-5) $10, (2-5) $5, (2-4) $19

Tierce $127

Trio $28

Quartet $713

RACE 5

1st 8 Helene Leadingstar ($50-$13)

2nd 10 Butterfield ($5.10)

3rd 7 Helene Charisma ($38)

4th 4 Ho Ho Khan

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (8-10) $6, (7-8) $41, (7-10) $14

Tierce $609

Trio $89

Quartet No winner ($5,092 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Defining Moment ($16-$6)

2nd 12 Enjoy Life ($39)

3rd 9 Party Everyday ($9)

4th 13 Plikclone

Forecast $142

Place Forecast (5-12) $36, (5-9) $8, (9-12) $51

Tierce $943

Trio $163

Quartet No winner ($14,060 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Voyage Warrior ($120-$21)

2nd 1 Hot King Prawn ($5.10)

3rd 2 Thanks Forever ($8)

4th 3 Mr Stunning

Forecast $57

Place Forecast (1-7) $12, (2-7) $35, (1-2) $5

Tierce $726

Trio $94

Quartet $9,209

RACE 8

1st 13 Voyage Star ($225-$51)

2nd 11 Eptiwins ($9)

3rd 4 Dublin Star ($6)

4th 10 Happy Tango

Forecast $220

Place Forecast (11-13) $60, (4-13) $46, (4-11) $6

Tierce $2,972

Trio $821

Quartet No winner ($3,466 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 7 Ka Ying Legend ($36-$8)

2nd 9 Eligere ($18)

3rd 8 Star Luck ($9)

4th 12 Nordic Warrior

Forecast $130

Place Forecast (7-9) $28, (7-8) $11, (8-9) $24

Tierce $991

Trio $107

Quartet $10,636

Scratching: 5 Wisdom Patch

RACE 10

1st 9 Everyone's Joy ($71-$19)

2nd 1 Farhh Above ($7)

3rd 14 Such A Happiness ($15)

4th 13 Emerald Spur

Forecast $52

Place Forecast (1-9) $20, (9-14) $45, (1-14) $15

Tierce $1,355

Trio $316

Quartet $2,764 , ($3,302 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on May 6)