Sunday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 1 United We Stand ($24-$10)
2nd 11 Jimson The Dragon ($16)
3rd 8 La Bomba ($21)
4th 14 Bandy
Forecast $57 Place Forecast (1-11) $21, (1-8) $20, (8-11) $51 Tierce $1,300 Trio No winner ($2,144 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($4,230 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 3 Winning Brew ($14-$6)
2nd 13 Golden Mission ($17)
3rd 7 Winning Strikes ($127)
4th 6 Voyage Star
Forecast $32 Place Forecast (3-13) $13, (3-7) $101, (7-13) $296 Tierce $2,553 Trio $2,221 Quartet No winner ($5,840 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Jolly Banner ($22-$10)
2nd 5 Perfect Match ($7)
3rd 2 Fat Turtle (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Thanks Forever
Forecast $9 Tierce $58 Trio $17 Quartet $174
RACE 4
1st 3 First Responder ($40-$11)
2nd 5 Golden Link ($6)
3rd 7 Big Luck Champ ($74)
4th 8 Happy Victory
Forecast $21 Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (3-7) $144, (5-7) $53 Tierce $2,150 Trio $999 Quartet No winner ($802 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Yee Cheong Pegasus ($16-$6)
2nd 3 Sky Field ($9)
3rd 2 Kinda Cool ($6)
4th 14 Adonis
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-2) $4, (2-3) $5 Tierce $57 Trio $12 Quartet $359
RACE 6
1st 6 Bullish Glory ($33-$13)
2nd 13 Mister Monte ($19)
3rd 11 Cheerful Star ($21)
4th 10 Good Days
Forecast $118 Place Forecast (6-13) $40, (6-11) $44, (11-13) $76 Tierce $3,987 Trio $988 Quartet No winner ($1,130 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 8 Regency Master ($43-$12)
2nd 10 California Legend ($50)
3rd 9 Super Winner ($35)
4th 13 Wonder Express
Forecast $341 Place Forecast (8-10) $90, (8-9) $80, (9-10) $212 Tierce $6,252 Trio No winner ($2,390 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($2,542 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 Dances With Dragon ($86-$25)
2nd 7 Helene Leadingstar ($12)
3rd 2 Furore ($8)
4th 6 Preciousship
Forecast $217 Place Forecast (5-7) $51, (2-5) $32, (2-7) $16 Tierce $2,021 Trio $355 Quartet No winner ($7,754 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 11 Flying Sword ($18-$9)
2nd 3 Fantastic Show ($7)
3rd 4 Good Beauty ($36)
4th 2 Picken
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-11) $6, (4-11) $31, (3-4) $33 Tierce $417 Trio $170 Quartet $7,620, ($8,322 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 3 Amazing Chocolate ($20-$9)
2nd 14 Ka Ying Excellent ($8)
3rd 7 Marvel Dragon ($12)
4th 4 The Rock
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (3-14) $7, (3-7) $14, (7-14) $13 Tierce $231 Trio $43 Quartet $1,806
RACE 11
1st 5 Good Luck Friend ($9-$5.10)
2nd 10 Big Fortune ($8)
3rd 8 Biz Power ($8)
4th 1 Super Dobbin
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (5-10) $5, (5-8) $4, (8-10) $9 Tierce $50 Trio $19 Quartet $827
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now