Sunday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 5 You Have My Word ($61-$19)
2nd 7 Great Smart ($8)
3rd 12 Wicker ($12)
4th 6 Green Generation
Forecast $46 Place forecast (5-7) $17, (5-12) $35, (7-12) $9 Tierce $880 Trio $256 Quartet No winner ($6,419 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 10 Diamond Pegasus ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Jade Phoenix ($6)
3rd 6 My Sugar ($8)
4th 2 Eligere
Forecast $10 Place forecast (4-10) $4, (6-10) $6, (4-6) $7 Tierce $55 Trio $10 Quartet $139
RACE 3
1st 9 All For St Paul's ($26-$9)
2nd 5 So Awesome ($7)
3rd 3 More Than Enough ($41)
4th 4 Momentum Happy
Forecast $15 Place forecast (5-9) $6, (3-9) $47, (3-5) $29 Tierce $630 Trio $110 Quartet $6,613, ($7,130 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 Plikclone ($80-$21)
2nd 13 Blazing Partners ($15)
3rd 11 One Step Ahead ($84)
4th 5 Yes We Can
Forecast $156 Place forecast (9-13) $45, (9-11) $295, (11-13) $191 Tierce $13,991 Trio $11,852 Quartet No winner ($14,012 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 14 Sparkling Dolphin ($378-$61)
2nd 3 United We Stand ($6)
3rd 5 Amazing Rocky ($8)
4th 8 Sunny And Gold
Forecast $155 Place forecast (3-14) $45, (5-14) $94, (3-5) $6 Tierce $3,093 Trio $451 Quartet No winner ($37,653 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Enfolding ($36-$9)
2nd 5 Clear Choice ($18)
3rd 6 The Hulk ($9)
4th 3 Elite Patch
Forecast $47 Place forecast (4-5) $13, (4-6) $15, (5-6) $22 Tierce $497 Trio $39 Quartet $5,243
RACE 7
1st 10 Chung Wah Spirit ($34-$13)
2nd 1 Party Everyday ($7)
3rd 12 Crown Avenue ($7)
4th 2 Skyey Supreme
Forecast $35 Place forecast (1-10) $11, (10-12) $13, (1-12) $6 Tierce $348 Trio $45 Quartet $517
RACE 8
1st 1 Temple Of Heaven ($32-$10)
2nd 13 True Legend ($9)
3rd 4 Noble Steed ($24)
4th 6 Alcari
Forecast $46 Place forecast (1-13) $14, (1-4) $31, (4-13) $33 Tierce $1,310 Trio $245 Quartet No winner ($7,580 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 6 Cruising ($58-$19)
2nd 11 Prince Of Gems ($6)
3rd 9 Good View Clarico ($10)
4th 10 Fabulous Eight
Forecast $49 Place forecast (6-11) $17, (6-9) $25, (9-11) $8 Tierce $598 Trio $83 Quartet $1,485 Scratching: 14 Sparkling Knight
RACE 10
1st 6 Excellent Proposal ($7-$6)
2nd 14 Tianchi Monster ($14)
3rd 9 Righteous Doctrine ($20)
4th 4 Savvy Nine
Forecast $16 Place forecast (6-14) $7, (6-9) $12, (9-14) $62 Tierce $230 Trio $142 Quartet $1,739
