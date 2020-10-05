Sunday's Hong Kong results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 5 You Have My Word ($61-$19)

2nd 7 Great Smart ($8)

3rd 12 Wicker ($12)

4th 6 Green Generation

Forecast $46 Place forecast (5-7) $17, (5-12) $35, (7-12) $9 Tierce $880 Trio $256 Quartet No winner ($6,419 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 10 Diamond Pegasus ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Jade Phoenix ($6)

3rd 6 My Sugar ($8)

4th 2 Eligere

Forecast $10 Place forecast (4-10) $4, (6-10) $6, (4-6) $7 Tierce $55 Trio $10 Quartet $139

RACE 3

1st 9 All For St Paul's ($26-$9)

2nd 5 So Awesome ($7)

3rd 3 More Than Enough ($41)

4th 4 Momentum Happy

Forecast $15 Place forecast (5-9) $6, (3-9) $47, (3-5) $29 Tierce $630 Trio $110 Quartet $6,613, ($7,130 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Plikclone ($80-$21)

2nd 13 Blazing Partners ($15)

3rd 11 One Step Ahead ($84)

4th 5 Yes We Can

Forecast $156 Place forecast (9-13) $45, (9-11) $295, (11-13) $191 Tierce $13,991 Trio $11,852 Quartet No winner ($14,012 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 14 Sparkling Dolphin ($378-$61)

2nd 3 United We Stand ($6)

3rd 5 Amazing Rocky ($8)

4th 8 Sunny And Gold

Forecast $155 Place forecast (3-14) $45, (5-14) $94, (3-5) $6 Tierce $3,093 Trio $451 Quartet No winner ($37,653 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 4 Enfolding ($36-$9)

2nd 5 Clear Choice ($18)

3rd 6 The Hulk ($9)

4th 3 Elite Patch

Forecast $47 Place forecast (4-5) $13, (4-6) $15, (5-6) $22 Tierce $497 Trio $39 Quartet $5,243

RACE 7

1st 10 Chung Wah Spirit ($34-$13)

2nd 1 Party Everyday ($7)

3rd 12 Crown Avenue ($7)

4th 2 Skyey Supreme

Forecast $35 Place forecast (1-10) $11, (10-12) $13, (1-12) $6 Tierce $348 Trio $45 Quartet $517

RACE 8

1st 1 Temple Of Heaven ($32-$10)

2nd 13 True Legend ($9)

3rd 4 Noble Steed ($24)

4th 6 Alcari

Forecast $46 Place forecast (1-13) $14, (1-4) $31, (4-13) $33 Tierce $1,310 Trio $245 Quartet No winner ($7,580 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 6 Cruising ($58-$19)

2nd 11 Prince Of Gems ($6)

3rd 9 Good View Clarico ($10)

4th 10 Fabulous Eight

Forecast $49 Place forecast (6-11) $17, (6-9) $25, (9-11) $8 Tierce $598 Trio $83 Quartet $1,485 Scratching: 14 Sparkling Knight

RACE 10

1st 6 Excellent Proposal ($7-$6)

2nd 14 Tianchi Monster ($14)

3rd 9 Righteous Doctrine ($20)

4th 4 Savvy Nine

Forecast $16 Place forecast (6-14) $7, (6-9) $12, (9-14) $62 Tierce $230 Trio $142 Quartet $1,739