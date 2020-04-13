Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st Sunny Star (CY Ho)

2nd Smiling Face (J Moreira)

3rd Chancheng Prince (V Borges)

RACE 2

1st Prawn Yeah Yeah (C Schofield)

2nd Demons Rock (MF Poon)

3rd Jimson The Dragon (Z Purton)

RACE 3

1st McMunigal (MF Poon)

2nd Victorious Seeker (J Moreira)

3rd Fortune Patrol (K Teetan)

RACE 4

1st Good View Clarico (Z Purton)

2nd Casa De Forca (K Teetan)

3rd Honest Way (N Callan)

RACE 5

1st Leading Fortune (J Moreira)

2nd Party Genius (Z Purton)

3rd Stunning Impact (KC Leung)

RACE 6

1st President's Choice (K Teetan)

2nd Hard Promise (N Callan)

3rd Chevalier Prince (M Chadwick)

RACE 7

1st Best For You (A Hamelin)

2nd Golden Four (B Shinn)

3rd Galactic (J Moreira)

RACE 8

1st Enzemble (J Moreira)

2nd Blastoise (Z Purton)

3rd Charity Go (KC Leung)

RACE 9

1st Baltic Success (A Hamelin)

2nd Flying Genius (K Teetan)

3rd Valiant Dream (B Shinn)

RACE 10

1st Fantastic Show (J Moreira)

2nd Beauty Smile (Z Purton)

3rd Joyful Heart (C Schofield)

RACE 11

1st Ballistic King (K Teetan)

2nd Beauty Legacy (J Moreira)

3rd Decrypt (Z Purton)