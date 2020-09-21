Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st 10 Charitydream ($24-$8)
2nd 1 Sky Gem ($14)
3rd 8 Art Of Raw ($9)
4th 5 Green Generation
Forecast $50 Place forecast (1-10) $17, (8-10) $9, (1-8) $16 Tierce $464 Trio $175 Quartet $5,222
RACE 2
1st 3 Skyey Supreme ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Party Everyday ($6)
3rd 2 Unite Spirit ($15)
4th 5 Crown Avenue
Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-3) $4, (2-3) $10, (1-2) $14 Tierce $123 Trio $25 Quartet $320
RACE 3
1st 1 Fabulous Eight ($21-$7)
2nd 2 United We Stand ($5.10)
3rd 7 Goko ($14)
4th 5 Valiant Elegance
Forecast $10Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-7) $15, (2-7) $8 Tierce $157 Trio $42 Quartet $376
RACE 4
1st 5 Tianchi Monster ($293-$51)
2nd 4 Charity Go ($15)
3rd 6 Gift Of Lifeline ($9)
4th 8 Cheerful Leader
Forecast $474 Place forecast (4-5) $110, (5-6) $76, (4-6) $21 Tierce $4,897 Trio $829 Quartet No winner ($5,164 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 Excellent Chariot ($48-$16)
2nd 13 Diamond Pegasus ($11)
3rd 2 Beluga ($7)
4th 12 Noble Desire
Forecast $84 Place forecast (8-13) $24, (2-8) $10, (2-13) $8 Tierce $742 Trio $99 Quartet $7,681
RACE 6
1st 2 Scores Of Fun ($13-$7)
2nd 1 Classic Posh ($9)
3rd 9 So Awesome ($23)
4th 12 Smart Charade
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (2-9) $16, (1-9) $33 Tierce $207 Trio $52 Quartet $825
RACE 7
1st 4 Armor Star ($19-$7)
2nd 2 Ultimate Glory ($10)
3rd 5 Hang's Decision ($15)
4th 3 Sumstreetsumwhere
Forecast $26 Place forecast (2-4) $9, (4-5) $14, (2-5) $18 Tierce $360 Trio $135 Quartet $1,435
RACE 8
1st 5 The Rock ($14-$6)
2nd 10 Great Treasure ($15)
3rd 7 Win Win ($12)
4th 11 Chevalier Prince
Forecast $36 Place forecast (5-10) $11, (5-7) $8, (7-10) $26 Tierce $184 Trio $78 Quartet $567
RACE 9
1st 4 Winning Dreamer ($9-$6)
2nd 2 Sunset Watch ($10)
3rd 9 Ping Hai Bravo ($8)
4th 7 Chicken Dance
Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (4-9) $5, (2-9) $14 Tierce $96 Trio $43 Quartet $210
RACE 10
1st 10 Excellent Proposal ($16-$8)
2nd 2 Savvy Nine ($13)
3rd 3 Insayshable ($24)
4th 14 Flying Quest
Forecast $32 Place forecast (2-10) $12, (3-10) $21, (2-3) $41 Tierce $560 Trio $192 Quartet No winner ($9,412 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)
