Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

Jockey Joao Moreira giving the No. 6 sign after last-race winner Excellent Proposal gave him his sixth win at Sha Tin yesterday. The ''Magic Man'' also scored on Skyey Supreme (Race 2), Fabulous Eight (Race 3), Scores Of Fun (Race 6), Armor Star (Race 7) and The Rock (Race 8). PHOTO: HKJC
Sep 21, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 10 Charitydream ($24-$8)

2nd 1 Sky Gem ($14)

3rd 8 Art Of Raw ($9)

4th 5 Green Generation

Forecast $50 Place forecast (1-10) $17, (8-10) $9, (1-8) $16 Tierce $464 Trio $175 Quartet $5,222

RACE 2

1st 3 Skyey Supreme ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Party Everyday ($6)

3rd 2 Unite Spirit ($15)

4th 5 Crown Avenue

Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-3) $4, (2-3) $10, (1-2) $14 Tierce $123 Trio $25 Quartet $320

RACE 3

1st 1 Fabulous Eight ($21-$7)

2nd 2 United We Stand ($5.10)

3rd 7 Goko ($14)

4th 5 Valiant Elegance

Forecast $10Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-7) $15, (2-7) $8 Tierce $157 Trio $42 Quartet $376

RACE 4

1st 5 Tianchi Monster ($293-$51)

2nd 4 Charity Go ($15)

3rd 6 Gift Of Lifeline ($9)

4th 8 Cheerful Leader

Forecast $474 Place forecast (4-5) $110, (5-6) $76, (4-6) $21 Tierce $4,897 Trio $829 Quartet No winner ($5,164 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 Excellent Chariot ($48-$16)

2nd 13 Diamond Pegasus ($11)

3rd 2 Beluga ($7)

4th 12 Noble Desire

Forecast $84 Place forecast (8-13) $24, (2-8) $10, (2-13) $8 Tierce $742 Trio $99 Quartet $7,681

RACE 6

1st 2 Scores Of Fun ($13-$7)

2nd 1 Classic Posh ($9)

3rd 9 So Awesome ($23)

4th 12 Smart Charade

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (2-9) $16, (1-9) $33 Tierce $207 Trio $52 Quartet $825

RACE 7

1st 4 Armor Star ($19-$7)

2nd 2 Ultimate Glory ($10)

3rd 5 Hang's Decision ($15)

4th 3 Sumstreetsumwhere

Forecast $26 Place forecast (2-4) $9, (4-5) $14, (2-5) $18 Tierce $360 Trio $135 Quartet $1,435

RACE 8

1st 5 The Rock ($14-$6)

2nd 10 Great Treasure ($15)

3rd 7 Win Win ($12)

4th 11 Chevalier Prince

Forecast $36 Place forecast (5-10) $11, (5-7) $8, (7-10) $26 Tierce $184 Trio $78 Quartet $567

RACE 9

1st 4 Winning Dreamer ($9-$6)

2nd 2 Sunset Watch ($10)

3rd 9 Ping Hai Bravo ($8)

4th 7 Chicken Dance

Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (4-9) $5, (2-9) $14 Tierce $96 Trio $43 Quartet $210

RACE 10

1st 10 Excellent Proposal ($16-$8)

2nd 2 Savvy Nine ($13)

3rd 3 Insayshable ($24)

4th 14 Flying Quest

Forecast $32 Place forecast (2-10) $12, (3-10) $21, (2-3) $41 Tierce $560 Trio $192 Quartet No winner ($9,412 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)

