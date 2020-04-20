Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

RACE 1

1st Wonder Express (C Schofield)

2nd Liverbird Star (A Hamelin)

3rd Hurricane Hunter (J Moreira)

RACE 2

1st Defining Moment (J Moreira)

2nd Good Days (V Borges)

3rd Gala Night (K C Leung)

RACE 3

1st Megatron (K H Chan)

2nd This One's For You (J Moreira)

3rd Jade Fortune (Z Purton)

RACE 4

1st Foodie Princess (J Moreira)

2nd London Luckystar (K Teetan)

3rd Racing Luck (C Y Ho)

RACE 5

1st Super Power Man (C Schofield)

2nd Excel Delight (J Moreira)

3rd Thou Shall Sing (C Y Ho)

RACE 6

1st Team Power (C Schofield)

2nd All For St Paul's (K Teetan)

3rd Ka Ying Excellent (C Y Ho)

RACE 7

1st Fantasy(J Moreira)

2nd Team Spirit (K H Chan)

3rd Happy Alumni (V Borges)

RACE 8

1st Mega Heart (A Hamelin)

2nd Just Not Listening (J Moreira)

3rd Utopia Life (C Schofield)

RACE 9

1st Winner Supreme (H T Mo)

2nd Gunnison (J Moreira)

3rd Will Power (K Teetan)

RACE 10

1st Mighty Giant (Z Purton)

2nd Smoothies (K H Chan)

3rd Monster Kaka (M Chadwick)