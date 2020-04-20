Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st Wonder Express (C Schofield)
2nd Liverbird Star (A Hamelin)
3rd Hurricane Hunter (J Moreira)
RACE 2
1st Defining Moment (J Moreira)
2nd Good Days (V Borges)
3rd Gala Night (K C Leung)
RACE 3
1st Megatron (K H Chan)
2nd This One's For You (J Moreira)
3rd Jade Fortune (Z Purton)
RACE 4
1st Foodie Princess (J Moreira)
2nd London Luckystar (K Teetan)
3rd Racing Luck (C Y Ho)
RACE 5
1st Super Power Man (C Schofield)
2nd Excel Delight (J Moreira)
3rd Thou Shall Sing (C Y Ho)
RACE 6
1st Team Power (C Schofield)
2nd All For St Paul's (K Teetan)
3rd Ka Ying Excellent (C Y Ho)
RACE 7
1st Fantasy(J Moreira)
2nd Team Spirit (K H Chan)
3rd Happy Alumni (V Borges)
RACE 8
1st Mega Heart (A Hamelin)
2nd Just Not Listening (J Moreira)
3rd Utopia Life (C Schofield)
RACE 9
1st Winner Supreme (H T Mo)
2nd Gunnison (J Moreira)
3rd Will Power (K Teetan)
RACE 10
1st Mighty Giant (Z Purton)
2nd Smoothies (K H Chan)
3rd Monster Kaka (M Chadwick)
