Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

RACE 1

1st Chairman Lo (J Moreira)

2nd Super Winner (T H So)

3rd Sprint Forward (B Shinn)

RACE 2

1st Relentless Me (K H Chan)

2nd War Room (Z Purton)

3rd War Of Courage (C Schofield)

RACE 3

1st True Legend (K Teetan)

2nd Good Luck Friend (Z Purton)

3rd So We Joy (C Y Ho)

RACE 4

1st Lakeshore Eagle (K Teetan)

2nd Cheerful Leader (J Moreira)

3rd Ever Laugh (C Y Ho)

RACE 5

(G1 Chairman's Sprint Prize)

1st Mr Stunning (K Teetan)

2nd Big Time Baby (M Chadwick)

3rd Thanks Forever (B Shinn)

RACE 6

1st Fantastic Show (J Moreira)

2nd Picken (K C Leung)

3rd Hello Daddy (M F Poon)

RACE 7

(G1 FWD Champions Mile)

1st Southern Legend (C Y Ho)

2nd Beauty Generation (Z Purton)

3rd Waikuku (J Moreira)

RACE 8

(G1 FWD QEII Cup)

1st Exultant (Z Purton)

2nd Furore (K Teetan)

3rd Eagle Way (N Callan)

RACE 9

1st Computer Patch (J Moreira)

2nd Glorious Spectrum (A Hamelin)

3rd Gold Chest (Z Purton)

RACE 10

1st General's Delight (K H Chan)

2nd Time To Celebrate (K Teetan)

3rd Uncle Steve (T H So)