Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st Chairman Lo (J Moreira)
2nd Super Winner (T H So)
3rd Sprint Forward (B Shinn)
RACE 2
1st Relentless Me (K H Chan)
2nd War Room (Z Purton)
3rd War Of Courage (C Schofield)
RACE 3
1st True Legend (K Teetan)
2nd Good Luck Friend (Z Purton)
3rd So We Joy (C Y Ho)
RACE 4
1st Lakeshore Eagle (K Teetan)
2nd Cheerful Leader (J Moreira)
3rd Ever Laugh (C Y Ho)
RACE 5
(G1 Chairman's Sprint Prize)
1st Mr Stunning (K Teetan)
2nd Big Time Baby (M Chadwick)
3rd Thanks Forever (B Shinn)
RACE 6
1st Fantastic Show (J Moreira)
2nd Picken (K C Leung)
3rd Hello Daddy (M F Poon)
RACE 7
(G1 FWD Champions Mile)
1st Southern Legend (C Y Ho)
2nd Beauty Generation (Z Purton)
3rd Waikuku (J Moreira)
RACE 8
(G1 FWD QEII Cup)
1st Exultant (Z Purton)
2nd Furore (K Teetan)
3rd Eagle Way (N Callan)
RACE 9
1st Computer Patch (J Moreira)
2nd Glorious Spectrum (A Hamelin)
3rd Gold Chest (Z Purton)
RACE 10
1st General's Delight (K H Chan)
2nd Time To Celebrate (K Teetan)
3rd Uncle Steve (T H So)
