Racing

Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
Like That (No. 4) kicks off a treble for jockey Zac Purton yesterday.
May 04, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st Like That (Z Purton)

2nd Smiling Face (J Moreira)

3rd Chancheng Prince (A Hamelin)

RACE 2

1st Demons Rock (Z Purton)

2nd Exponents (M Chadwick)

3rd Tigerlad (C Wong)

Chefano making it a one-horse affair in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap at Sha Tin yesterday.
Racing

The Moore the merrier for veteran HK trainer

Related Stories

Covid-19 measures: Moonbeam Vase, Rocket Man Sprint cancelled

Wednesday Night's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) Results

Tony Cruz-ing to legendary status

RACE 3

1st Chefano (M Chadwick)

2nd Savvy Nine (J Moreira)

3rd Helene Charisma (A Hamelin)

RACE 4

1st Fabulous Eight (J Moreira)

2nd Kinda Cool (Z Purton)

3rd Dream Team (C Schofield)

RACE 5

1st Quadruple Double (M F Poon)

2nd Happy Alumni (V Borges)

3rd Mig Energy(K Teetan)

RACE 6

1st Little Thunder (C Wong)

2nd Skyey Supreme (C Y Ho)

3rd Excel Delight (J Moreira)

RACE 7

1st Decisive Action (Z Purton)

2nd Enjoy Life (T H So)

3rd Monster Kaka (B Shinn)

RACE 8

1st Champion Supreme (V Borges)

2nd Charity Go (A Hamelin)

3rd Enzemble (C Schofield)

RACE 9

1st Momentum Happy (K C Leung)

2nd Circuit Number One (M F Poon)

3rd Golden Four (N Callan)

RACE 10

1st Silver Fig (A Hamelin)

2nd Utopia Life (C Schofield)

3rd Good For You (H T Mo)

RACE 11

1st Beauty Spirit (N Callan)

2nd Hello Beauty (K H Chan)

3rd Ultimate Glory (B Shinn)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING