Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
RACE 1
1st Like That (Z Purton)
2nd Smiling Face (J Moreira)
3rd Chancheng Prince (A Hamelin)
RACE 2
1st Demons Rock (Z Purton)
2nd Exponents (M Chadwick)
3rd Tigerlad (C Wong)
RACE 3
1st Chefano (M Chadwick)
2nd Savvy Nine (J Moreira)
3rd Helene Charisma (A Hamelin)
RACE 4
1st Fabulous Eight (J Moreira)
2nd Kinda Cool (Z Purton)
3rd Dream Team (C Schofield)
RACE 5
1st Quadruple Double (M F Poon)
2nd Happy Alumni (V Borges)
3rd Mig Energy(K Teetan)
RACE 6
1st Little Thunder (C Wong)
2nd Skyey Supreme (C Y Ho)
3rd Excel Delight (J Moreira)
RACE 7
1st Decisive Action (Z Purton)
2nd Enjoy Life (T H So)
3rd Monster Kaka (B Shinn)
RACE 8
1st Champion Supreme (V Borges)
2nd Charity Go (A Hamelin)
3rd Enzemble (C Schofield)
RACE 9
1st Momentum Happy (K C Leung)
2nd Circuit Number One (M F Poon)
3rd Golden Four (N Callan)
RACE 10
1st Silver Fig (A Hamelin)
2nd Utopia Life (C Schofield)
3rd Good For You (H T Mo)
RACE 11
1st Beauty Spirit (N Callan)
2nd Hello Beauty (K H Chan)
3rd Ultimate Glory (B Shinn)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now