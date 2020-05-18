Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st Sky Gem (J Moreira)
2nd Enjoyable Success (A Hamelin)
3rd King Print (Z Purton)
RACE 2
1st Dublin Star (A Hamelin)
2nd Comfort Life (V Borges)
3rd Nextmodel (M Chadwick)
RACE 3
1st Judy's Star (N Callan)
2nd Wood On Fire (H T Mo)
3rd Super Eighteen (C Wong)
RACE 4
1st Classic Posh (Z Purton)
2nd Heza Beauty (J Moreira)
3rd Wonder Express (C Schofield)
RACE 5
1st Casa De Forca (K Teetan)
2nd Chevalier Prince (Z Purton)
3rd Casimiro (N Callan)
RACE 6
1st Good View Clarico (T H So)
2nd War Of Courage (C Schofield)
3rd California Archer (K Teetan)
RACE 7
1st Gift Of Lifeline (C Schofield)
2nd Mr Aldan (M Chadwick)
3rd Cheerful Leader (J Moreira)
RACE 8
1st Righteous Doctrine (K Teetan)
2nd Super Oasis (Z Purton)
3rd Helena Baby (M L Yeung)
RACE 9
1st Picken (J Moreira)
2nd High Rise Soldier (A Hamelin)
3rd Lobo's Legend (K Teetan)
RACE 10
1st Inner Flame (J Moreira)
2nd President's Choice (K Teetan)
3rd Young Legend (C L Chau)
